Wolters Kluwer adds languages to TeamMate+ global audit solution

Award-winning TeamMate+ now supports 19 languages, with addition of Greek and Swedish

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG), has extended the language support of its TeamMate+ global audit solution to include two new languages: Greek and Swedish.





A global leader in audit management software with a presence in more than 135 countries, TeamMate provides support for auditors to collaborate globally while working with their preferred interface language. This multi-lingual provision captures and supports audit-specific terminology. The solution, which is cloud-based, also offers multi-region data hosting options, alongside regional sales and support services.

This new update brings the number of languages supported by TeamMate+ to 19: Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), English, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate, commented: “TeamMate helps enable audit teams to provide the insights and assurances they need to manage risk. As part of this, it is critical to support auditors globally while working with their preferred interface language. We will continue to invest in extending our supported language provision to empower local expertise and enable global reach.”

Other recent updates to the TeamMate+ expert solution portfolio include the addition of ESG standards, tailored to support internal audit workflow and practices. By enabling access to ESG reporting standards and frameworks, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), EU Taxonomy, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), within the TeamMate+ environment, auditors are now able to accelerate ESG audits to lead assurance efforts for corporate ESG reporting.

TeamMate is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division, headed by CEO Karen Abramson. The CP & ESG division, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, the CP & ESG division enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

