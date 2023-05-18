Wolfspeed To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced members of its senior management team will present at the following investor conferences in May and June:

  • Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference at 4:30 pm ET on May 22, 2023.
  • Elif Balkas, chief technology officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore Autotech & AI Forum at 10:00 am ET on May 24, 2023.
  • Elif Balkas, chief technology officer, Missy Stigall, senior vice president of global fab operations, and Tyler Gronbach, vice president of external affairs, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference at 11:40 am ET on June 7, 2023.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of Wolfspeed’s website. To access the webcast, please visit https://investor.wolfspeed.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Melinda Walker

Director, Corporate Communications

818-261-4585

media@wolfspeed.com

Investor Relations:
Tyler Gronbach

Vice President, External Affairs

919-407-4820

investorrelations@wolfspeed.com

