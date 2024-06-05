WNS Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WNS #AI–WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner in its 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing. WNS has been positioned as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for the third consecutive time.





“CFOs must adopt a transformative mindset in order to capitalize on the rapidly evolving Artificial Intelligence (AI) landscape. WNS is accelerating the finance organization’s transformation journey by combining our domain-centric F&A expertise, advanced analytics capabilities, and AI-led technology platforms. We believe that this recognition by Gartner is a testament to our efforts in building differentiated, insights-led, digital finance functions,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Our industry-first and next-gen F&A offerings help businesses drive efficiency and effectiveness into their finance operations. These include the financial analytics-led suite of services, Financial Intelligence-in-a-Box (FIAB), and our modular suite of specialized platforms such as Quote-to-Sustain and Record-to-Analyze. WNS drives robust outcomes across the end-to-end finance value chain by leveraging our strategic processes fueled by data and analytics, transformation frameworks, ecosystems of intelligent technologies and innovative operating models.

The Magic Quadrant™ identifies Leaders who execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow.

For access to the report, please Click Here.

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing,” Jan Ambergen, Geraldine Garaud, Hilary Richards, 21 May 2024.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2024, WNS had 60,125 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

