WNS Recognized as a Leader in Data, Analytics and AI Services by ISG

NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WNS #AI--WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services partner, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in ISG’s 2024 Provider LensTM report for Advanced Analytics and AI Services. In both the US and Europe, WNS was named a ‘Leader’ in the Specialist segment in Data Science and AI Services, Data Modernization Services, and Advanced BI and Reporting Modernization Services.

In the category of Data Science and AI Services, ISG has highlighted WNS’ AI and Gen AI-driven investments and capabilities including process innovation, tailored and productized end-to-end solutions, and strong governance as key differentiators.

ISG has also named WNS a leader in Data Modernization Services based on the company’s comprehensive analytics service portfolio and distinctive data engineering capabilities. According to ISG, key WNS strengths include decentralized data ownership, real-time data capture and ingestion solutions, and the ability to harness enterprise-wide data assets to their full potential.

In Advanced BI and Reporting Modernization Services, WNS’ geospatial data visualization and exploration capabilities, comprehensive data integration, and proprietary tools for accelerating data reporting and visualization have been highlighted as industry-leading. WNS was also cited for its adaptive data storytelling enablers, innovative Gen AI integration capabilities, and focus on data democratization.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in data, analytics, and AI services by ISG. WNS’ unique ability to create domain-led solutions which leverage advanced analytics and cutting-edge technologies like AI and Gen AI is helping create competitive differentiation in the market. As the technology landscape continues to rapidly evolve, WNS remains focused on innovating and investing to ensure our ability to deliver transformational and sustainable outcomes for our clients,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS Analytics enhances the efficiency, precision, and contextual depth of insights by seamlessly integrating AI into analytics workflows, enabling enterprises to unlock the full value of their data. With a strong emphasis on automation and AI-driven decision-making, and through its innovation hubs and Gen AI centers of excellence, WNS Analytics fosters an ecosystem where enterprises can explore, refine, and implement tailored AI solutions designed to address industry-specific challenges,” said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG and Saravanan MS, Research Specialist, ISG.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services partner. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2024, WNS had 63,390 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

