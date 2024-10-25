WNS Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Most Reliable Companies

NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WNS #BPM–WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services partner, today announced that it has been included in Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Most Reliable Companies.





Newsweek and market research Company Statista collaborated to conduct an independent survey of more than 1,700 decision-makers who had regularly done business with B2B companies, including some of the US’s largest organizations by revenue. The 300 companies receiving the highest scores were named ‘America’s Most Reliable Companies’.

Scoring was based on a client’s Likelihood of Recommendation, which made up 50% of the final score, and four weighted categories which made up the other 50% including ease of doing business, value for money, consistency of deliverables, and reputation for dependability.

“We are honoured to be included among 2025 America’s Most Reliable Companies. As a digital-led business transformation and services partner, ‘reliability’ is critical to establishing and sustaining client relationships, and to ensuring our ability to exceed expectations and deliver business value,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services partner. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2024, WNS had 62,951 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:



David Mackey

EVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations



WNS (Holdings) Limited



+1 (646) 908-2615



david.mackey@wns.com

Media:



Archana Raghuram

EVP & Global Head – Marketing & Communications



WNS (Holdings) Limited



+91 (22) 4095 2397



archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com