WNS Announces Addition to the MSCI USA Small Cap Index

NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WNS #AI–WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services partner, today announced that its common stock will be added to the MSCI USA Small Cap Index according to the list of additions posted by MSCI on November 6, 2024. Inclusion in the index will take effect after the close of the US equity markets on November 25, 2024.





“WNS welcomes our addition to the MSCI USA Small Cap Index. Our inclusion in the MSCI US equity indexes highlights the company’s solid financial profile and the ongoing transformation of our business model. Similar to our recent addition to the Russell 2000®, we expect that our inclusion in the MSCI USA Small Cap Index will expand our access to capital, enhance company visibility, and improve share price stability,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

The MSCI USA Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the US equity market. With 1,737 constituents, the index represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in the US. MSCI Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For a complete description of the index methodology, please see Index methodology – MSCI.

