Home Business Wire WM Technology, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results via Webcast
Business Wire

WM Technology, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results via Webcast

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MAPS–WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), a leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. A replay of the call will be available at ir.weedmaps.com by the end of the day on November 13.


WM Technology Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Webcast

When

 

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time

 

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Webcast Link

 

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fw2hcour

Replay

 

ir.weedmaps.com; webcast replay will be archived on this site Nov. 13.

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates Weedmaps, the leading cannabis marketplace for consumers, as well as a set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses and brands. WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide.

Over the past 15 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse cannabis-related products, access daily dispensary deals, order ahead for pick-up and delivery (where applicable), and learn about the plant. The Company also offers eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help cannabis retailers and brands reach consumers, create business efficiency, and manage industry-specific compliance needs.

The Company is committed to advocating for full U.S. legalization, industry-wide social equity, and continued education about the plant through key partnerships and cannabis subject matter experts.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote and hybrid work for eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

Contacts

Media: press@weedmaps.com
Investor Relations: investors@weedmaps.com

Articoli correlati

Reddit Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Daily Active Uniques (“DAUq”) increased 47% year-over-year to 97.2 million Strong revenue growth of 68% to $348.4 million Achieved GAAP profitability...
Continua a leggere

Nextracker Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
First Sustainability Report since becoming a fully independent company in January 2024, highlighting Nextracker’s commitment to corporate responsibility and...
Continua a leggere

Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Third quarter revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $1,373 million Daily Active Users increased 9% year-over-year to 443 million Net loss improved...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php