WM Technology, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results via Webcast

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MAPS–WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), a leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. A replay of the call will be available at ir.weedmaps.com by the end of the day on November 13.





WM Technology Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Webcast

When Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Webcast Link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fw2hcour Replay ir.weedmaps.com; webcast replay will be archived on this site Nov. 13.

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates Weedmaps, the leading cannabis marketplace for consumers, as well as a set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses and brands. WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide.

Over the past 15 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse cannabis-related products, access daily dispensary deals, order ahead for pick-up and delivery (where applicable), and learn about the plant. The Company also offers eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help cannabis retailers and brands reach consumers, create business efficiency, and manage industry-specific compliance needs.

The Company is committed to advocating for full U.S. legalization, industry-wide social equity, and continued education about the plant through key partnerships and cannabis subject matter experts.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote and hybrid work for eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

Contacts

Media: press@weedmaps.com

Investor Relations: investors@weedmaps.com