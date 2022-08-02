Home Business Wire WM Technology, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
WM Technology, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MAPS #MAPS–WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. Participants may register for the call here. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the WM Technology investor relations website at ir.weedmaps.com.

A replay of the Q2 call will be available at ir.weedmaps.com by end of day Aug. 10.

Call Details – WM Technology Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace, Weedmaps, with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions, WM Business, sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. WM Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies, and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

Contacts

Media: Travis Rexroad, press@weedmaps.com
Investor Relations: investors@weedmaps.com

