WLT Software Announces Elif Eracar as Chief Growth Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WLT Software Enterprises, Inc., a developer of custom benefits and claims administration software solutions, has announced Elif Eracar as its new Chief Growth Officer.





With over two decades of experience, Eracar has a history of effective leadership and a deep understanding of business functions, whether it be marketing, operations, or finance. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer for TALON, an industry leader in providing groundbreaking healthcare technology solutions. During her time there, she supported the deployment of TALON 2.0 and TALONPay products in the market, directing operations from pre-sales support to customer success. Before that, she served as Chief Customer Officer at Redox, improving the customer journey from pre-sales consulting to product delivery, ongoing solution expansion, and customer support.

“I am honored to join WLT Software Enterprises as Chief Growth Officer, embarking on a journey to advance healthcare technology and elevate the experiences of patients and providers,” Eracar said. “WLT’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my passion for transforming the healthcare landscape. I am enthusiastic about collaborating with the talented team at WLT to amplify our impact and lead the way in shaping the future of healthcare. Together, we will build on WLT’s legacy of excellence and drive growth in this dynamic landscape.”

“WLT is so fortunate to have Elif Eracar join the WLT team,” said Shelley Van Etten, President & CEO at WLT Software. “WLT worked with Elif on our MediConnX360 product for over a year, and with all of her work knowledge and enthusiasm, she is an amazing part of the upper management team.”

About WLT Software Enterprises, Inc.

WLT Software Enterprises, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced benefits administration and claims adjudication systems for Insurance Companies, Government Employee Plans, TPAs, and Self-Administered Groups. With corporate offices in Clearwater, FL, WLT’s core systems include CompClaims and MediClaims. Core system capabilities encompass a range of benefit and claim types, from Work Comp to full Medical, Dental, Vision, and Prescription Drug to FSA, HSA, HRA, COBRA, Disability, and HMO Capitation. To learn more visit www.wltsoftware.com.

