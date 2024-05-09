With Vim as a Strategic Technology Partner, Pearl Health Launches Enhanced EHR Experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vim, a leading middleware platform for clinical workflow integration, and Pearl Health, a leading technology company focused on physician enablement and risk bearing in value-based care, today announced a strategic technology-focused partnership that enhances Pearl’s ability to empower providers to succeed in value-based care.





Pearl Health enables primary care organizations to deliver more proactive, whole-patient care through data insights, financial tools, practice enablement technology, and a broad range of value-based care services. By leveraging Vim’s innovative middleware platform, Vim Connect, which sits on top of the most popular electronic health records (EHRs), Pearl has begun rolling out its new EHR experience with provider partners nationwide. The initial offering allows Pearl to seamlessly surface the Pearl Platform’s Conditions to Review insights directly into the practice EHR workflow. This provider-facing technology will help practices focus, in the first instance, on consideration of previously diagnosed chronic conditions without disrupting existing workflows.

“Our partnership with Vim presents significant new opportunities to our providers,” said Jennifer Rabiner, Chief Product Officer at Pearl Health. “While much of Pearl’s workflow lives outside traditional patient visits, when a provider needs the insights we have in our platform, we want to make sure they have them at their fingertips. Vim’s point-of-care technology solution makes this possible, bringing critical information from Pearl directly into the visit workflow.”

The data surfaced through this partnership will support Pearl’s mission to improve the performance of its partner providers in value-based care and enable a more proactive care model. It will help streamline point-of-care workflows and allow them to focus more on the patient than on switching between computer applications.

“By collaborating with Pearl Health to enhance their technological solutions for healthcare providers, Vim will bolster their innovation capabilities, amplify the value proposition of their offerings, and help to empower their providers to excel in value-based care operations,” emphasized Oron Afek, CEO of Vim.

“This solution aligns perfectly with our mission to empower providers with the insights they need to deliver high-quality care and improve patient outcomes,” said Jen Rabiner, Chief Product Officer at Pearl Health.

Pearl plans to expand its EHR integration with Vim in the future. The company is eager to bring additional insights from Pearl’s Data Science & Analytics team to providers through the Vim Connect platform, starting with surfacing quality gaps for patients with Medicare Advantage (MA) to help providers succeed in MA programs. Pearl’s long-term goal is to leverage the Vim Canvas Developer Platform to provide greater value to its practice partners.

About Vim

Vim is a middleware platform for healthcare. Its flexible and scalable platform and unique and interactive integration layer unlock access to provider EHR workflows, allowing for the delivery of data, patient insights, and applications at the point of patient care. Vim’s partners can leverage Vim’s core applications or deploy their custom applications on top of Vim Connect – Vim’s in-EHR connectivity layer – accelerating time to market at reduced cost and improved flexibility. Digital health builders of all sizes, including national health plans, leading MSOs, and tech companies, use Vim’s platform to connect with over 2,000 provider organizations. For more information, visit getvim.com.

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is democratizing access to value in healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models like Medicare’s ACO REACH. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised approximately $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp and SV Angel, and has grown to serve providers across the United States. Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com.

