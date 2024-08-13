With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,380% Percent, Lively Ranks No. 148 Among Inc’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in North America

Revenue growth of 2,380% validates the need for a customer-centric health and lifestyle benefits company.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HSA—Inc. revealed today that Lively, Inc., a top-rated health and lifestyle benefits platform known for building the modern Health Savings Account (HSA) ranks No.148 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in North America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.









Lively’s Chief Executive Officer, Alex Cyriac, credits Lively’s innovative technology and exceptional customer service within the health and wellness benefits industry with the company’s 2,380% revenue growth. He said, “Our commitment to putting our customers first has been Lively’s focus since day one. We’ve built products that are easy to use and work the first time, every time for account holders and company administrators. We’re proud that our rapid growth reflects our community’s trust in Lively for their health and wellness expenses.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

“As companies look for ways to support their employees while maintaining tight budgets, health and wellness benefits are an increasingly important component of an employees’ compensation package and overall experience,” says Lively’s Chief Operating Officer Shobin Uralil. “Lively’s rapid growth is a testament to the value that a benefits provider who is responsive to our customers’ needs and meets them where they are, can provide. This is why 98% of employers who use Lively have stayed with us over the last 7 years. You won’t find that at any other benefits organization.”

About Lively

Lively is the health and lifestyle benefits platform that works the first time, every time. Our solutions are designed to take the guesswork out of managing benefits and drive efficiency for you and your teams. Our innovative platform is grounded by your everyday needs and circumstances. By combining robust features with unparalleled service, we make maximizing your benefits as simple as it should be.

Lively currently offers HSA, FSA, HRA, COBRA, Direct Bill, Commuter, Lifestyle Spending Accounts, and Medical Travel Accounts.

https://livelyme.com/

press@livelyme.com