With Global Telecom Fraud on the Rise, Industry Experts Explore How to Mitigate It

Upcoming Mobile Ecosystem Forum CONNECTS Session Examines How Regulatory Agencies Are Responding to the Changing Landscape and Associated Fraud

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iconectiv:


What:

  

Years of rapid technology and regulatory innovation have created major revenue streams and market opportunities for communication service providers, vendors and businesses alike. They have also increased the need for new ways to mitigate fraud like illegal robocalls, nuisance calls, messaging spam, etc., which undermine consumer trust and create business challenges in the telecom ecosystem.

 

  

 

 

  

During a Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) CONNECTS panel discussion, industry experts will respond to the evolving nature of fraud and the unified desire of the telecom ecosystem to work together to fight back.

 

  

 

Who:

  

Don Holloway, VP of Information Solutions, iconectiv

 

  

 

When:

  

“How Regulatory Agencies Are Responding to the Changing Landscape” Session

 

  

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

 

  

12:05 p.m. BST

 

  

 

Where:

  

MEF CONNECTS The Future of Fraud Prevention
London, United Kingdom

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Sharon Oddy

iconectiv

+1-732-699-5130 / 908-809-2268

soddy@iconectiv.com

Casey Bush

Global Results Communications
+1-949-689-9550

iconectiv@globalresultspr.com

