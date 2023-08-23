Home Business Wire With Callback Fraud a Major Issue, Telecom Leader iconectiv Addresses How to...
Business Wire

With Callback Fraud a Major Issue, Telecom Leader iconectiv Addresses How to Stop It

di Business Wire

Upcoming Telco Transformation LATAM Session Examines How to Protect Businesses and Consumers from Costly “Wangiri” Scams

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iconectiv:


What:

For fraudulent robocallers, the goal isn’t always getting you to answer. Sometimes, it’s getting you to call back. That’s the intent of the one-ring scam. Known as “Wangiri” – a Japanese word for “one ring and cut” – it is a global scourge creating an illegal $1.82 billion industry, making it one of the top five telecommunication fraud types. It targets unassuming victims by intentionally hanging up after one ring, hoping they will call back. If they do, the call is charged at a premium rate, usually equivalent to an international toll call even if the number appears local.

 

 

 

During the Telco Transformation LATAM session, “Trusted Tools to Protect Your Customers from Communications Fraud,” iconectiv Director Alberto Apablaza will discuss this issue and provide insights on the types of tools available to fight it, including iconectiv’s TruNumber Protect. Helping telephone companies enhance their call-blocking analytics by proactively identifying calls from high-risk and unallocated number ranges and suspicious premium-rate numbers, TruNumber Protect provides telephone companies with the information they need to simply and seamlessly identify illegitimate calls so they can proactively block calls before they reach customers.

 

 

Who:

Alberto Apablaza, Director, iconectiv

 

 

When:

“Trusted Tools to Protect Your Customers from Communications Fraud” Session

 

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

 

11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. BRT

 

 

 

iconectiv exhibiting at Telco Transformation LATAM

 

Tuesday, August 29 – Wednesday, August 30, 2023

 

 

Where:

Telco Transformation LATAM

 

Hotel Windsor Oceanico

 

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Sharon Oddy

iconectiv

+1-732-699-5130/908-809-2268

soddy@iconectiv.com

Casey Bush

Global Results Communications
+1-949-689-9550

iconectiv@globalresultspr.com

Articoli correlati

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Business, and Government Leaders Commemorate Commerce Crossroads™ Groundbreaking and RailSync™ Grand Opening in Cedar City, Utah

Business Wire Business Wire -
Utah Governor Spencer Cox recognized Commerce Crossroads industrial park as important to OneUtah Commerce Crossroads leaders and the Utah Inland...
Continua a leggere

Colorado Tuition-Free Virtual Public Schools Welcome Students Back to School

Business Wire Business Wire -
Students Looking for a Personalized Learning Approach Can Still Enroll for the 2023-2024 School YearDENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LRN #CODCA--As summer break...
Continua a leggere

Harlem Globetrotters Unveil Their Corporate-Social-Responsibility Platform With Its ‘Goodwill Ambassador Initiative’ Supporting Education, Health & Wellness, and Community Empowerment

Business Wire Business Wire -
Newly Formed Microsoft Partnership To be Centered Around Education and Community Empowerment in Support of Black and African-American CommunitiesATLANTA--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php