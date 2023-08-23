With Callback Fraud a Major Issue, Telecom Leader iconectiv Addresses How to Stop It

What:

For fraudulent robocallers, the goal isn’t always getting you to answer. Sometimes, it’s getting you to call back. That’s the intent of the one-ring scam. Known as “Wangiri” – a Japanese word for “one ring and cut” – it is a global scourge creating an illegal $1.82 billion industry, making it one of the top five telecommunication fraud types. It targets unassuming victims by intentionally hanging up after one ring, hoping they will call back. If they do, the call is charged at a premium rate, usually equivalent to an international toll call even if the number appears local.