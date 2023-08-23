With Callback Fraud a Major Issue, Telecom Leader iconectiv Addresses How to Stop It

Upcoming Telco Transformation LATAM Session Examines How to Protect Businesses and Consumers from Costly “Wangiri” Scams
What:
For fraudulent robocallers, the goal isn’t always getting you to answer. Sometimes, it’s getting you to call back. That’s the intent of the one-ring scam. Known as “Wangiri” – a Japanese word for “one ring and cut” – it is a global scourge creating an illegal $1.82 billion industry, making it one of the top five telecommunication fraud types. It targets unassuming victims by intentionally hanging up after one ring, hoping they will call back. If they do, the call is charged at a premium rate, usually equivalent to an international toll call even if the number appears local.
During the Telco Transformation LATAM session, “Trusted Tools to Protect Your Customers from Communications Fraud,” iconectiv Director Alberto Apablaza will discuss this issue and provide insights on the types of tools available to fight it, including iconectiv’s TruNumber Protect. Helping telephone companies enhance their call-blocking analytics by proactively identifying calls from high-risk and unallocated number ranges and suspicious premium-rate numbers, TruNumber Protect provides telephone companies with the information they need to simply and seamlessly identify illegitimate calls so they can proactively block calls before they reach customers.
Who:
Alberto Apablaza, Director, iconectiv
When:
“Trusted Tools to Protect Your Customers from Communications Fraud” Session
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. BRT
iconectiv exhibiting at Telco Transformation LATAM
Tuesday, August 29 – Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Where:
Hotel Windsor Oceanico
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
About iconectiv
