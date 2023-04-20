Wisper Home App: Like Bubble Wrap for the Internet

MASCOUTAH, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unfortunately, parents can’t be everywhere and sometimes they don’t realize the dangers that are lurking in places they don’t see. These are the ones that should worry us the most. The invisible threats.

At Wisper Internet we do our best to keep customers and their families safe before threats even reach their devices. In 2022, the Wisper Home App and Calix Routers blocked 115,526 cyber threats before they could even reach customers’ homes. In January of 2023, an additional 21,082 threats were blocked. But, as you know, there are more threats out there.

In a recent chat, School Resource Officer Casey Harget, with the Dupo, Illinois Police Department, stressed the many threats that are out there for both kids and adults.

Harget explained there are three simple tips for kids: Keep Safe, Keep Away, and Keep Telling. Keep Safe means to keep your personal info off the internet and when playing games, make sure you are only playing with people you know. Keep Away refers to online bullying and strangers. Keep Telling means to let a trusted adult know if there are strange people trying to contact you or asking you to do inappropriate things. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eq6Top2q4hM

Think about every device you have in your home that is connected to the web in some way. Everything from the obvious computers, tablets, phones and gaming to televisions, thermostats, lights — there are even smart refrigerators that tell you when you need to buy more milk.

In a recent video conversation with Gabe Peterson from Calix, we highlighted the Wisper Home App, and the safety features it employs as the “remote control” for your home. During that conversation we talked about many ways Wisper and the Home App can keep you and your family safe online. You can see that discussion here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wemHQf_tqpA

For more information about Wisper Internet and to determine service eligibility, contact the Wisper Sales Team at (800) 765-7772 or sales@wisperisp.com.

Wisper ISP, LLC, based in Mascoutah, Ill., is a wireless internet service provider with more than 200 employees and 20,000 subscribers across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Contacts

Monte Miller, Public Relations & Advocacy Specialist



Email: mmiller@wisperisp.com