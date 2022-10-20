Wish to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that its management team plans to participate in the following investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2022:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
  • Fireside Chat: 1:00 PM MT
  • Location: Scottsdale, Ariz.

UBS Global TMT Conference

  • Date: Monday, December 5, 2022
  • Fireside Chat: 11:40 AM ET
  • Location: New York City, N.Y.

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

  • Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022
  • Location: San Francisco, Calif.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Live webcasts of conference presentations, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting “Investor Calendar” under the “News & Events” section of the Wish website at https://ir.wish.com. Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations in the “Investor Calendar” section.

About Wish

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to merchants all over the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

