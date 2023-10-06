Wisemen Multimedia LLC Wins $33M U.S. Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Joint Operations Center Support Contract

The scope of work involves database and software development, operations monitoring, project management and administration, and workforce planning and staffing management.





CHAMBLEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wisemen Multimedia LLC (Wisemen) today announced that it was awarded a 5-year $33 million GSA contract for providing IT support to the IRS Wage and Investment (W&I) Division’s Joint Operations Center (JOC) program.

JOC provides worldclass service, support, and technology for operating divisions and functional organizations across the IRS to achieve desired level of service (LOS) for all telephone, correspondence, and electronic media inquiries within agreed resources and staffing parameters. In concert with this, JOC must respond quickly to Congressional and IRS Commissioner-level mandates that impact taxpayer experience.

Wisemen will augment existing JOC Systems support staff in areas of operations and maintenance for all IRS systems and contact center applications, including monitoring service and support of the applications, analytical support of data, project management, text-to-speech, workforce management and scheduling, business management, process and organizational engineering, and industry research for contact center solutions as they relate to similar efforts of the IRS. The scope of work includes providing support for the Enterprise Telephone Data Warehouse (ETD-1), Organization, Function, and Program Code (OFP) application, cybersecurity, vulnerability assessments and remediation, and systems modernization.

With this contract, the Wisemen team builds upon an established track record of decades of service as a valuable partner supporting the IRS.

“We’re honored our team has the opportunity to continue providing support to our JOC partners,” said Eric Brown, CEO, Wisemen. “Leveraging decades of institutional knowledge and past performance, we’ll help maintain operations while exploring new technologies, including cloud computing, and ensure JOC continues to provide service with excellence to the operating divisions, leaders, agencies, and taxpayers who rely on mission critical IRS systems and services.”

About Wisemen

“Mission Excellence. Global Impact.” Founded in 2010, Wisemen Multimedia, LLC is an SBA HUBZone certified, minority-owned, small business and a GSA IT Schedule 70 contract holder. With its headquarters located in a designated HUBZone and Opportunity Zone in Dekalb County, GA, Wisemen provides professional IT services, invents cutting-edge patented technologies, creates high-paying highly skilled jobs, and works to make the technological dreams of the future reality today.

