Wise Systems Appoints Accomplished Technology Leader Umesh Chandra as VP of Engineering

Former HERE Technologies and Nokia executive joins the leader in AI technology for last-mile delivery operations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wise Systems, the leading AI-driven delivery optimization platform provider, today announced the appointment of Umesh Chandra as Vice President of Engineering. Chandra joins Wise Systems amid the rapid pace of demand and global adoption for the company’s last-mile delivery solutions.

Backed by investors that include Gradient Ventures, Valo Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Prologis Ventures, Wise Systems has grown significantly in recent years, amidst increased demand for delivery optimization technology across a number of global markets. Wise Systems’ partnership with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), has extended the company’s reach to the commercial vehicle industry in Japan, one of the busiest last-mile markets in the world.

With his extensive background in location-based technology and running global engineering teams, Umesh’s focus will be on scaling the Wise Systems platform and attracting the best engineering talent as Wise Systems expands its customer base. Prior to joining Wise Systems, the accomplished technology leader held a variety of senior positions at multinational organizations, including Nokia, and was most recently Vice President of Product & Engineering at HERE Technologies’ Location Services Division.

“We are thrilled to welcome Umesh to Wise Systems’ leadership team. A proven leader, he brings over 25 years of engineering and research experience in location services, platform infrastructure, and search and discovery across emerging and global markets. His deep experience will enable Wise Systems to accelerate delivery of its innovative last-mile solutions.” — Chazz Sims, CEO and cofounder of Wise Systems

“Wise Systems has been at the forefront of building intelligent software that enables the perfect delivery experience, using machine learning to continuously improve fleet efficiency, service and carbon reduction. Wise Systems is a leader in AI technology for last-mile delivery operations, and I’m excited to lead the engineering team to develop and deliver on the company’s strategic roadmap.” — Umesh Chandra, Vice President of Engineering at Wise Systems.

Wise Systems’ real-time, automated system is powering delivery and service operations for a wide variety of multi-billion dollar global enterprises, including Anheuser-Busch and Lyft, and other market leaders across food, beverage, parcel, courier, field service and other industries.

About Wise Systems

Trusted by the world’s largest brands, Wise Systems is a delivery optimization platform that empowers drivers to deliver great customer experiences by streamlining every step of last mile delivery operations. For last-mile operations that want to strike the perfect balance between customer expectations and operational efficiency, the Wise Systems platform continuously improves fleet efficiency, performance, and customer service and reduces fleet mileage, carbon footprint and late deliveries. Wise Systems is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.wisesystems.com.

