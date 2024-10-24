WisdomTree Wins Best Emerging Markets Equity ETF Issuer ($10bn+) at ETF Express US Awards 2024

Recognition highlights company growth and success in emerging markets offerings

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced it has been named “ Best Emerging Markets Equity ETF Issuer ($10bn+)” at the ETF Express US Awards 2024, which recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and service providers across a wide range of categories. This win underscores such excellence in WisdomTree’s emerging markets offerings in 2024.





Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO, said, “ Since our founding, WisdomTree has been at the forefront of innovation in emerging markets, continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for investors. Being recognized as the Best Emerging Markets Equity ETF Issuer at the ETF Express US Awards affirms that our pioneering spirit and leadership remain as strong as ever. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions that empower investors to access the immense opportunities in these dynamic markets.”

In its sixth year, the ETF Express US Awards 2024 continues to recognize excellence among ETF issuers and their service providers. The ETF Express US Awards provides ETF issuers the opportunity to increase brand awareness, reputation and recognition among respected colleagues across industries. The ETF Express US Awards 2024 partnered with data provider Trackinsight, which garnered votes through industry nominations. WisdomTree’s win was a direct result of votes from industry participants who understand the importance of building a resilient portfolio in the market today.

WisdomTree previously won the ETF Express US Awards for Best US Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($1bn-$5bn) in 2022, Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) in 2021 and Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+) in 2020, among a collection of other shortlist nominations.

This year’s awards were presented at the winners’ award ceremony in New York on October 24, 2024. More information about the ETF Express US Awards 2024 and the voting process can be found here.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime® and institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services and WisdomTree Connect institutional platform are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com, or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app or https://www.wisdomtreeconnect.com for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $112.9 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

