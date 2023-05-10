WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for April 2023

5.5% annualized pace of organic growth

$91.4 billion global AUM – another all-time high

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for April 2023, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

Monthly Commentary:

Net inflows of $410 million in April represents a 5.5% pace of annualized organic growth

Over $6.7 billion of year-to-date net inflows (25% annualized organic growth rate), including net inflows in 6 of 8 major product categories with particular strength in fixed income, commodities and international equity

AUM of $91.4 billion is a 6th consecutive month-end AUM record and up 11.4% since year-end 2022 on the back of both strong inflows and positive market movement

As of April 30, 2023 AUM Rollforward ($m) Annualized Flow Rate MTD/QTD YTD MTD/QTD YTD Beginning of Period Total AUM $90,739 $81,986 Total Net Flows U.S. Equity $57 ($93) 2.8% (1.2%) International Dev. Mkt Equity $310 $761 33.0% 22.7% Emerging Market Equity $91 $577 12.5% 21.6% Fixed Income $14 $3,528 0.9% 70.3% Commodity & Currency ($48) $1,955 (2.3%) 26.9% Alternatives $4 ($15) 15.1% (14.4%) Cryptocurrency $3 $16 16.7% 36.7% Leveraged & Inverse ($21) $22 (14.6%) 3.8% Total Net Flows $410 $6,751 5.5% 25.0% Market Move $249 $2,661 Current Total AUM $91,399 $91,399 Average Total AUM $91,334 $88,205 Blended Total Average Fee Rate 36 bps 36 bps Source: ir.wisdomtree.com

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $91.4 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to successfully implement our digital assets strategy, including WisdomTree Prime™, and achieve its objectives, as well as statements relating to our future growth prospects and potential for business expansion. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

