WisdomTree Leaders Recognized on INvolve’s 2024 ‘Heroes Role Model Lists Supported by YouTube’

Award recognizes individuals paving the way for increased representation and inclusion in the workplace

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced that four of its leaders have been recognized on INvolve’s 2024 Heroes Role Model Lists supported by YouTube: Marci Frankenthaler, Chief Legal Officer, for The Heroes Executives Role Model List; Maredith Hannon, Head of Business Development, Digital Assets, and Lauren Pfendt, Senior Analyst, Portfolio Solutions, for The Heroes Future Leaders Role Model List; and Stu Bell, Chief Operating Officer of WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., for The Advocates Role Model List.





INvolve’s ‘Heroes Role Model Lists supported by YouTube’ champion women executives, women future leaders and advocates for women in business. The individuals featured in these Role Model Lists represent the most impactful and innovative work being done for women’s inclusion across the globe and provide a benchmark from which global progress can be achieved.

On being named to the Heroes Executives Role Model List, Frankenthaler said, “ I am honored to be recognized on this year’s Heroes List and proud of my colleagues included alongside me. Inclusion on this list is a testament to the strength and commitment of the WisdomTree team in supporting and empowering women across all levels of the firm and to fostering an inclusive work environment. We are excited to continue this work in the years to come.

WisdomTree leaders named on these lists are also members of the firm’s global Women’s Initiative Network (WIN). WIN is an employee-led network designed to provide opportunities and support for all genders at WisdomTree, including career development and professional training opportunities, female empowerment and leadership within the organization. In addition, through WIN’s mentorship program, WIN members of all genders are connected with firm leaders to help them achieve their career development goals. WisdomTree’s four leaders recognized include:

The Heroes Executives Role Model List

Marci Frankenthaler, Chief Legal Officer, is the first woman to serve on WisdomTree’s executive committee. In 2019, she founded and was the first chair of WIN. As WIN’s executive sponsor, she leads its members, hosts roundtables and participates in mentorship programs. Marci also helped establish WisdomTree’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council, promoting equitable recruiting, feedback, and promotion processes and supporting awareness events like International Women’s Day and Pay Equity Day.

The Heroes Future Leaders Role Model List

Maredith Hannon, Head of Business Development, Digital Assets, has played a pivotal role in WIN’s successful mentorship program. As a former mentee and now a mentor, Maredith leads WIN’s Mentorship Committee, conducting interviews and facilitating the pairings based on professional objectives. Since the start of the program in 2022, approximately 25% of mentees have been promoted. Maredith is an active Digital Assets and Crypto community member who supports and actively recruits women into the space.

Lauren Pfendt, Senior Analyst, Portfolio Solutions, has been actively involved in WIN since joining the company in 2022. In 2023, she led the WIN Roundtable Committee, facilitating meaningful discussions on a variety of topics including Women in Sports, Closing the Wealth and Investing Gap and Bridging Generational Gaps in the Workplace. Recently, Lauren was named the Deputy Co-Chair of WIN US, where she co-leads monthly meetings, manages subcommittee initiatives and oversees the broad management of WIN US.

The Heroes Advocates Role Model List

Stu Bell, Chief Operating Officer of WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., is an active member of WIN and WisdomTree’s Global Sustainability Committee, contributing to the company’s commitment to equity and sustainability. Stu led the global articulation of WisdomTree’s Mission, Vision and Values, ensuring transparency, integrity and respect within the organization, and he actively supports the professional development of women leaders across the firm.

Founder & CEO of INvolve, Suki Sandhu OBE, said, “ I’m so thrilled to be celebrating this fantastic global cohort of trailblazing Executives, Future Leaders and Advocates driving change for women in business. All the individuals within our 2024 Heroes Role Model Lists supported by YouTube are championing inclusion and leveraging their expertise and knowledge to drive impactful initiatives and strategic change within their organizations. It’s vital that women across global organizations can succeed and achieve career success, and these Role Models are essential drivers of change who are smashing barriers to progress. We could not effect change without them leading the way, and my huge thanks to each and every one of them for their much-needed work for women’s inclusion.”

To read more about INvolve’s Heroes Role Model Lists supported by YouTube, see here.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime® and institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services and WisdomTree Connect institutional platform are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $112.3 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app and WisdomTree Connect are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

Category: Business Update

Contacts

Media Relations



WisdomTree, Inc.



Natasha Ramsammy



+1.917.267.3798



nramsammy@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com

Investor Relations



WisdomTree, Inc.



Jeremy Campbell



+1.917.267.3859



Jeremy.Campbell@wisdomtree.com