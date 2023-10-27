WisdomTree Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

$11 Billion of Year-to-Date Inflows and 900bps of Margin Improvement vs. Q3 2022



Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.07 ($0.10, as Adjusted)

12 consecutive quarters of global net inflows



17% annualized organic growth rate across all products

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.





$13.0 million net income ($18.0(1) million net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$93.7 billion of ending AUM, unchanged from the prior quarter.

$2.0 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our fixed income, U.S. equity, international equity and emerging markets products, partly offset by outflows from our commodity products.

0.36% average advisory fee, unchanged from the prior quarter.

$90.4 million of operating revenues, an increase of 5.5% from the prior quarter primarily due to higher average AUM.

80.1% gross margin(1), a 0.8 point increase from the prior quarter due to higher revenues.

29.5% operating income margin, an 8.3 point increase compared to our operating income margin in the prior quarter due to higher revenues, as well as lower professional fees incurred in connection with an activist campaign. Our adjusted operating income margin increased 2.6 points compared to our adjusted operating margin of 26.9%(1) in the prior quarter due to higher revenues.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on November 22, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2023.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“ WisdomTree’s results for the third quarter confirm our progress as we continue to successfully drive organic growth and margin expansion. At 17% year-to-date, our pace of organic growth remains the best among all our publicly traded U.S. asset manager peers. The benefits of our scale and an active, disciplined approach to managing margin has generated 900 basis points of operating margin expansion in the third quarter versus the same period last year. Even as we remain focused on organic growth and margin expansion, we are making steady progress in rolling out WisdomTree Prime™ across the U.S, with 12 states added in the third quarter, coupled with enhanced products and features and new digital funds on track to be launched in the fourth quarter. Taken together, these steps solidify WisdomTree’s position as an early mover with a multi-year head start on the industry shift toward tokenization and blockchain-enabled finance.”

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

“ We are executing against our strategy and consistently delivering results, garnering nearly $2 billion of net inflows this quarter – our 12th consecutive quarter of positive flows. This momentum over the past three years is proving to be sustainable, and we have confidence that it will continue. On the client side, both new and existing relationships are becoming larger, broader and deeper, as many continue to grow in average size while also utilizing more of our products and services, such as our WisdomTree managed model portfolios. Our managed models are currently available to over 65,000 advisors in the U.S., and we have seen significant year-over-year traction at both the large distribution networks as well as in the RIA and independent broker-dealer channels. We are well-positioned to drive continued organic growth in the coming quarters and years.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM—end of period $ 93.7 $ 93.7 $ 90.7 $ 82.0 $ 70.9 Net inflows $ 2.0 $ 2.3 $ 6.3 $ 5.3 $ 1.7 Average AUM $ 95.7 $ 91.6 $ 87.5 $ 77.6 $ 74.7 Average advisory fee 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.38% Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 90.4 $ 85.7 $ 82.0 $ 73.3 $ 72.4 Net income/(loss) $ 13.0 $ 54.3 $ 16.2 $ (28.3) $ 81.2 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.10 $ (0.20) $ 0.50 Operating income margin 29.5% 21.2% 20.2% 16.0% 20.5% As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)): Gross margin 80.1% 79.3% 79.1% 76.9% 77.5% Net income, as adjusted $ 18.0 $ 14.9 $ 11.2 $ 7.0 $ 9.3 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Operating income margin, as adjusted 29.5% 26.9% 21.4% 16.0% 20.5%

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News In August 2023, we appointed Rilla Delorier to our Board of Directors, having received the full support of the Board.

In September 2023, the WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value Index™ (BBG Ticker: CIBQWS6E) won the FIA Index of the Year Award by Structured Retail Products (SRP). The Siegel Index was developed by Professor Jeremy Siegel, Senior Economist to WisdomTree, and recognizes innovative quantitative investment strategy and strength of ongoing partnership with Annexus, CIBC and WisdomTree.

Product News In August 2023, we activated staking in WisdomTree Physical Ethereum (ETHW), helping to secure the blockchain network and participate in the validation of transactions; we launched GBP and EUR Hedged share classes for the WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (DGRA) on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra; we launched the WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short (3BAS) on London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra; and we launched the WisdomTree CAC 40 3x Daily Leveraged (3CAC) and WisdomTree CAC 40 3x Daily Short (3CAS) on Euronext Paris and Börse Xetra.

In September 2023, we cross-listed 13 Delta-1 and short-and-leveraged ETPs on Euronext Paris.

In October 2023, we cross-listed our first seven UCITS ETFs on Euronext Paris; and we launched the WisdomTree US Efficient Core UCITS ETF (NTSX) on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 86,598 $ 82,004 $ 77,637 $ 70,913 $ 70,616 $ 246,239 $ 222,719 Other income 3,825 3,720 4,407 2,397 1,798 11,952 5,316 Total revenues 90,423 85,724 82,044 73,310 72,414 258,191 228,035 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 27,955 26,319 27,398 24,831 23,714 81,672 73,066 Fund management and administration 18,023 17,727 17,153 16,906 16,285 52,903 47,855 Marketing and advertising 3,833 4,465 4,007 4,240 3,145 12,305 11,062 Sales and business development 3,383 3,326 2,994 3,407 2,724 9,703 8,464 Contractual gold payments — 1,583 4,486 4,107 4,105 6,069 13,001 Professional fees 3,719 8,334 3,715 2,666 2,367 15,768 11,134 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,203 1,172 1,101 1,110 986 3,476 2,788 Depreciation and amortization 307 121 109 104 58 537 158 Third-party distribution fees 2,694 1,881 2,253 1,793 1,833 6,828 5,863 Other 2,601 2,615 2,257 2,427 2,324 7,473 6,278 Total operating expenses 63,718 67,543 65,473 61,591 57,541 196,734 179,669 Operating income 26,705 18,181 16,571 11,719 14,873 61,457 48,366 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (3,461 ) (4,021 ) (4,002 ) (3,736 ) (3,734 ) (11,484 ) (11,199 ) Gain/(loss) on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration—gold payments — 41,361 20,592 (35,423 ) 77,895 61,953 63,188 Interest income 791 1,000 1,083 945 811 2,874 2,375 Impairments (2,703 ) — (4,900 ) — — (7,603 ) — Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes — — (9,721 ) — — (9,721 ) — Other losses and gains, net (2,512 ) 1,286 (2,007 ) (1,815 ) (5,289 ) (3,233 ) (34,470 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 18,820 57,807 17,616 (28,310 ) 84,556 94,243 68,260 Income tax expense/(benefit) 5,836 3,555 1,383 (21 ) 3,327 10,774 (10,713 ) Net income/(loss) $ 12,984 $ 54,252 $ 16,233 $ (28,289 ) $ 81,229 $ 83,469 $ 78,973 Earnings/(loss) per share—basic $ 0.07(2) $ 0.32(2) $ 0.10(2) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50(2) $ 0.50(2) $ 0.49(2) Earnings/(loss) per share—diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.10 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50(2) $ 0.49 $ 0.49(2) Weighted average common shares—basic 145,284 144,351 143,862 143,126 $ 143,120 144,505 142,984 Weighted average common shares—diluted 177,140 170,672 159,887 143,126 158,953 169,997 158,741 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)) Total operating expenses $ 63,718 $ 62,630 $ 64,506 $ 61,591 $ 57,541 Operating income $ 26,705 $ 23,094 $ 17,538 $ 11,719 $ 14,873 Income before income taxes $ 23,902 $ 19,752 $ 14,485 $ 8,615 $ 12,645 Income tax expense $ 5,854 $ 4,833 $ 3,287 $ 1,588 $ 3,323 Net income $ 18,048 $ 14,919 $ 11,198 $ 7,027 $ 9,322 Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares—diluted 177,140 170,672 159,887 159,478 158,953

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 5.5% and 24.9% from the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022, respectively, primarily due to higher average AUM.

Our average advisory fee was 0.36%, 0.36% and 0.38% during the third quarter of 2023, the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased 5.7% from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower professional fees, the termination of our deferred consideration—gold payments obligation on May 10, 2023 and lower marketing expenses. These decreases were partly offset by higher incentive compensation and third-party distribution fees.

Operating expenses increased 10.7% from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs, professional fees, third-party distribution fees, marketing expenses and sales and business development expenses. These increases were partly offset by the termination of our deferred consideration—gold payments obligation.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense decreased 13.9% from the second quarter of 2023 due to a lower average level of debt outstanding. Interest expense decreased 7.3% from the third quarter of 2022 due to a lower level of debt outstanding, partly offset by a higher effective interest rate.

Interest income decreased 20.9% from the second quarter of 2023 due to lower average levels of financial instruments owned and was essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022.

During the third quarter of 2023, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $2.7 million, primarily on our investment in Securrency, Inc., as we marked our investment to estimated realizable value in connection with Securrency entering into an agreement to be acquired by an unrelated third party.

Other losses and gains, net was a loss of $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. This quarter includes losses on our financial instruments of $2.0 million and other losses on our investments of $0.4 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 31.0%, resulting in income tax expense of $5.8 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on the Company’s investments and non-deductible executive compensation.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 24.5%(1).

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues increased 13.2% as compared to 2022 due to higher average AUM and higher other income from large flows from some of our European products, partly offset by a lower average advisory fee.

Operating expenses increased 9.5% as compared to 2022 primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs, professional fees, marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses, third-party distribution fees and other expenses. These increases were partly offset by the termination of our deferred consideration—gold payments obligation on May 10, 2023.

Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2023 include: a non-cash gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration of $62.0 million during the first and second quarter; loss on extinguishment of convertible notes of $9.7 million arising from the repurchase of $115.0 million in aggregate principal amount of our 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes (the “2020 Notes”) in the first quarter; non-cash impairment charges totaling $7.6 million, primarily on our investments in Securrency, Inc.; losses on our financial instruments owned of $1.0 million and other losses on our investments of $1.2 million; and a non-cash charge of $1.4 million arising from the release of tax-related indemnification assets upon the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense). Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Our effective income tax rate for 2023 was 11.4%, resulting in income tax expense of $10.8 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a non-taxable gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration, a reduction in unrecognized tax benefits associated with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by a non-deductible loss on extinguishment of the 2020 Notes during the first quarter of 2023, an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on our investments and non-deductible executive compensation.

_______________ (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.” (2) Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

WisdomTree, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 93,666 $ 90,740 $ 81,993 $ 70,878 $ 74,302 Inflows/(outflows) 1,983 2,327 6,341 5,264 1,747 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1,907 ) 599 2,406 5,851 (5,171 ) Fund closures (7 ) — — — — End of period assets $ 93,735 $ 93,666 $ 90,740 $ 81,993 $ 70,878 Average assets during the period $ 95,743 $ 91,578 $ 87,508 $ 77,649 $ 74,677 Average advisory fee during the period 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.38% Revenue days 92 91 90 92 92 Number of ETFs—end of the period 353 353 350 348 347 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 65,903 $ 61,283 $ 55,973 $ 48,043 $ 47,255 Inflows/(outflows) 3,601 3,249 4,012 4,232 3,812 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1,486 ) 1,371 1,298 3,698 (3,024 ) Fund closures — — — — — End of period assets $ 68,018 $ 65,903 $ 61,283 $ 55,973 $ 48,043 Average assets during the period $ 68,008 $ 62,712 $ 59,430 $ 53,655 $ 49,466 Number of ETFs—end of the period 80 80 80 79 78 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 27,763 $ 29,457 $ 26,020 $ 22,835 $ 27,047 (Outflows)/inflows (1,618 ) (922 ) 2,329 1,032 (2,065 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (421 ) (772 ) 1,108 2,153 (2,147 ) Fund closures (7 ) — — — — End of period assets $ 25,717 $ 27,763 $ 29,457 $ 26,020 $ 22,835 Average assets during the period $ 27,735 $ 28,866 $ 28,078 $ 23,994 $ 25,211 Number of ETPs—end of the period 273 273 270 269 269 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 26,001 $ 24,534 $ 24,112 $ 20,952 $ 21,058 Inflows/(outflows) 864 414 (149 ) 1,021 1,239 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1,222 ) 1,053 571 2,139 (1,345 ) End of period assets $ 25,643 $ 26,001 $ 24,534 $ 24,112 $ 20,952 Average assets during the period $ 26,502 $ 24,732 $ 24,725 $ 23,492 $ 22,534 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 20,204 $ 18,696 $ 15,259 $ 11,683 $ 9,178 Inflows/(outflows) 1,675 1,472 3,516 3,392 2,628 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (82 ) 36 (79 ) 184 (123 ) End of period assets $ 21,797 $ 20,204 $ 18,696 $ 15,259 $ 11,683 Average assets during the period $ 20,955 $ 19,173 $ 17,164 $ 13,949 $ 10,065 Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 22,384 $ 24,924 $ 22,097 $ 19,561 $ 23,624 (Outflows)/inflows (1,815 ) (1,513 ) 2,003 796 (2,179 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (103 ) (1,027 ) 824 1,740 (1,884 ) End of period assets $ 20,466 $ 22,384 $ 24,924 $ 22,097 $ 19,561 Average assets during the period $ 22,278 $ 24,033 $ 23,806 $ 20,345 $ 21,625

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 13,423 $ 11,433 $ 10,195 $ 9,183 $ 9,968 Inflows/(outflows) 798 1,592 450 40 (115 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (319 ) 398 788 972 (670 ) End of period assets $ 13,902 $ 13,423 $ 11,433 $ 10,195 $ 9,183 Average assets during the period $ 13,873 $ 12,276 $ 10,879 $ 10,000 $ 10,032 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 9,191 $ 8,811 $ 8,116 $ 7,495 $ 8,386 Inflows/(outflows) 451 329 486 (53 ) 114 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (73 ) 51 209 674 (1,005 ) End of period assets $ 9,569 $ 9,191 $ 8,811 $ 8,116 $ 7,495 Average assets during the period $ 9,652 $ 8,998 $ 8,666 $ 7,770 $ 8,329 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,864 $ 1,785 $ 1,754 $ 1,523 $ 1,618 (Outflows)/inflows (1 ) 12 43 59 45 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (82 ) 67 (12 ) 172 (140 ) End of period assets $ 1,781 $ 1,864 $ 1,785 $ 1,754 $ 1,523 Average assets during the period $ 1,894 $ 1,798 $ 1,757 $ 1,623 $ 1,589 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 340 $ 306 $ 310 $ 306 $ 305 Inflows/(outflows) 5 22 (18 ) 12 16 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (11 ) 12 14 (8 ) (15 ) End of period assets $ 334 $ 340 $ 306 $ 310 $ 306 Average assets during the period $ 342 $ 320 $ 308 $ 305 $ 313 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 248 $ 239 $ 136 $ 163 $ 151 Inflows/(outflows) 10 (1 ) 13 (4 ) — Market (depreciation)/appreciation (15 ) 10 90 (23 ) 12 End of period assets $ 243 $ 248 $ 239 $ 136 $ 163 Average assets during the period $ 238 $ 236 $ 190 $ 152 $ 178 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ 11 $ 12 $ 14 $ 12 $ 14 (Outflows)/inflows (4 ) — (3 ) 1 (1 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation — (1 ) 1 1 (1 ) Fund closures (7 ) — — — — End of period assets $ — $ 11 $ 12 $ 14 $ 12 Average assets during the period $ 9 $ 12 $ 13 $ 13 $ 12 Headcount 299 291 279 273 274

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,481 $ 132,101 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 78,950 126,239 Accounts receivable 35,868 30,549 Prepaid expenses 6,511 4,684 Other current assets 1,004 390 Total current assets 211,814 293,963 Fixed assets, net 457 544 Indemnification receivable — 1,353 Securities held-to-maturity 237 259 Deferred tax assets, net 9,508 10,536 Investments 36,873 35,721 Right of use assets—operating leases 866 1,449 Goodwill 86,841 85,856 Intangible assets, net 604,781 603,567 Other noncurrent assets 447 571 Total assets $ 951,824 $ 1,033,819 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 27,655 $ 36,521 Compensation and benefits payable 27,792 24,121 Income taxes payable 4,365 1,599 Operating lease liabilities 889 1,125 Convertible notes—current — 59,197 Deferred consideration—gold payments — 16,796 Accounts payable and other liabilities 14,660 9,075 Total current liabilities 75,361 148,434 Convertible notes—long term 274,514 262,019 Deferred consideration—gold payments — 183,494 Operating lease liabilities — 339 Other noncurrent liabilities — 1,353 Total liabilities 349,875 595,639 Preferred stock: Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock: Series C Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 13.087 shares authorized, issued and outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 150,335 and 146,517 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,503 1,465 Additional paid-in capital 387,507 291,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,637 ) (1,420 ) Retained earnings 82,007 13,719 Total stockholders’ equity 469,380 305,611 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 951,824 $ 1,033,819

