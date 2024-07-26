WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record AUM of $109.7 Billion

940 bps of Operating Margin Expansion vs. YTD June 30, 2023

Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.13 ($0.16, as Adjusted)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.





$21.8 million of net income ($27.1(1) million of net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$109.7 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 2.3% from the prior quarter arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

$0.3 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our international developed equity, fixed income and U.S. equity products, partially offset by outflows from our commodity products.

0.37% average advisory fee, a 1 basis point increase from the prior quarter.

$107.0 million of operating revenues, an increase of 10.5% from the prior quarter due to higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed products.

81.2% gross margin(1), a 1.8 point increase from the prior quarter due to higher revenues.

31.3% operating income margin (35.3%(1) as adjusted), a 2.4 point increase (5.7 point increase, as adjusted(1)) compared to our operating margin of 28.9% (29.6%(1), as adjusted) in the prior quarter primarily due to higher revenues.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on August 21, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2024.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“ WisdomTree continued to thrive in the second quarter, generating record assets under management with a global footprint and leadership in advisor solutions and tokenization on the back of only 300 employees. It is truly a testament to the efficiency of our business model and reflects our mission, vision and values. The broadening of our product lineup over the years while adding portfolio solutions for our advisor clients are showcased in our three-plus years of strong net inflows and record assets under management. Continued traction in those areas, alongside our leadership position in the industry’s secular shift toward ETFs, tokenization and blockchain technology, further set the company up for success in the long run.”

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

“ WisdomTree once again delivered strong revenue growth on the back of record assets under management, net inflows and expanding other revenue streams. With well-managed expenses and scale benefits, we’ve expanded adjusted operating margins 840 basis points this year as compared to the first half of last year. This all translates into an accelerated pace of EPS growth and strong returns for stockholders.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30,



2024 Mar. 31,



2024 Dec. 31,



2023 Sept. 30,



2023 June 30,



2023 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM—end of period $ 109.7 $ 107.2 $ 100.1 $ 93.7 $ 93.7 Net inflows/(outflows) $ 0.3 $ 2.0 $ (0.3 ) $ 2.0 $ 2.3 Average AUM $ 108.4 $ 102.4 $ 96.6 $ 95.7 $ 91.6 Average advisory fee 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.36 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 107.0 $ 96.8 $ 90.8 $ 90.4 $ 85.7 Net income $ 21.8 $ 22.1 $ 19.1 $ 13.0 $ 54.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 Operating income margin 31.3 % 28.9 % 28.7 % 29.5 % 21.2 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)): Gross margin 81.2 % 79.4 % 79.7 % 80.1 % 79.3 % Net income, as adjusted $ 27.1 $ 20.3 $ 18.6 $ 18.0 $ 14.9 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Operating income margin, as adjusted 35.3 % 29.6 % 28.7 % 29.5 % 26.9 %

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News In June 2024, WisdomTree stockholders voted for all proposals, including to overwhelmingly elect all nine of WisdomTree’s nominees to the Board of Directors at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Also in June 2024, WisdomTree Europe was named ‘Best ETF Provider’ at the Online Money Awards for the third year in a row. Product News In May 2024, we launched the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH) on the NASDAQ; we were one of the first issuers to list Crypto ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, including the WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCW) and the WisdomTree Physical Ethereum ETP (ETHW); and we listed eight 5x short-and-leveraged equity ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana.

In June 2024, we launched the WisdomTree Global Sustainable UCITS ETF (WSDG) on the London Stock Exchange and Börse Xetra, in collaboration with Irish Life Investment Managers.

with Irish Life Investment Managers. In July 2024, we introduced Portfolio Solutions, a comprehensive suite of solutions empowering new and deeper advisor relationships through scalable model portfolios; we cross-listed the WisdomTree Global Sustainable UCITS ETF (WSDG) on Borsa Italiana; and we partnered with Trading 212, one of the UK’s most popular commission-free investing apps, to offer six ETF model portfolios for European retail investors.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2024 Mar. 31,



2024 Dec. 31,



2023 Sept. 30,



2023 June 30,



2023 June 30,



2024 June 30,



2023 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 98,938 $ 92,501 $ 86,988 $ 86,598 $ 82,004 $ 191,439 $ 159,641 Other revenues 8,096 4,337 3,856 3,825 3,720 12,433 8,127 Total revenues 107,034 96,838 90,844 90,423 85,724 203,872 167,768 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 30,790 31,054 27,860 27,955 26,319 61,844 53,717 Fund management and administration 20,139 19,962 18,445 18,023 17,727 40,101 34,880 Marketing and advertising 5,110 4,408 4,951 3,833 4,465 9,518 8,472 Sales and business development 3,640 3,611 3,881 3,383 3,326 7,251 6,320 Contractual gold payments — — — — 1,583 — 6,069 Professional fees 6,594 3,630 3,201 3,719 8,334 10,224 12,049 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,314 1,210 1,208 1,203 1,172 2,524 2,273 Depreciation and amortization 418 383 335 307 121 801 230 Third-party distribution fees 2,687 2,307 2,549 2,694 1,881 4,994 4,134 Other 2,831 2,323 2,379 2,601 2,615 5,154 4,872 Total operating expenses 73,523 68,888 64,809 63,718 67,543 142,411 133,016 Operating income 33,511 27,950 26,035 26,705 18,181 61,461 34,752 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (4,140 ) (4,128 ) (3,758 ) (3,461 ) (4,021 ) (8,268 ) (8,023 ) Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration—gold payments — — — — 41,361 — 61,953 Interest income 1,438 1,398 1,225 791 1,000 2,836 2,083 Impairments — — (339 ) (2,703 ) — — (4,900 ) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes — — — — — — (9,721 ) Other losses and gains, net (1,283 ) 2,592 1,602 (2,512 ) 1,286 1,309 (721 ) Income before income taxes 29,526 27,812 24,765 18,820 57,807 57,338 75,423 Income tax expense 7,767 5,701 5,688 5,836 3,555 13,468 4,938 Net income $ 21,759 $ 22,111 $ 19,077 $ 12,984 $ 54,252 $ 43,870 70,485 Earnings per share—basic $ 0.13(2) $ 0.14(2 ) $ 0.16(2 ) $ 0.07(2 ) $ 0.32(2 ) $ 0.27(2 ) $ 0.43(2 ) Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.16(2 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.42(2 ) Weighted average common shares—basic 146,896 146,464 145,310 145,284 144,351 146,680 144,108 Weighted average common shares—diluted 166,359 165,268 171,703 177,140 170,672 165,872 165,468 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)) Total operating expenses $ 69,252 $ 68,193 $ 64,809 $ 63,718 $ 62,630 Operating income $ 37,782 $ 28,645 $ 26,035 $ 26,705 $ 23,094 Income before income taxes $ 36,083 $ 26,987 $ 23,908 $ 23,902 $ 19,752 Income tax expense $ 9,008 $ 6,731 $ 5,342 $ 5,854 $ 4,833 Net income $ 27,075 $ 20,256 $ 18,566 $ 18,048 $ 14,919 Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Weighted average common shares—diluted 166,359 165,268 171,703 177,140 170,672

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 10.5% and 24.9% from the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively, due to higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed exchange-traded products (“ETPs”).

Our average advisory fee was 0.37%, 0.36% and 0.36% during the second quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased 6.7% from the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher professional fees arising from expenses incurred in connection with an activist campaign, as well as higher marketing expenses.

Operating expenses increased 8.9% from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher incentive and stock-based compensation expense and increased headcount, fund management and administration costs, third-party distribution fees and marketing expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower professional fees and the termination of the deferred consideration—gold payments obligation on May 10, 2023.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense was essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense increased 3.0% from the second quarter of 2023 due to the recognition of imputed interest on our obligation payable to Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited (“GBH”), a subsidiary of the World Gold Council, in connection with our repurchase in November 2023 of our Series C Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock, partly offset by a lower level of debt outstanding.

Interest income increased 2.9% and 43.8% from the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively, due to a higher level of interest-earning assets.

Other losses and gains, net was a loss of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter included net losses of $1.3 million and $0.3 million on our investments and financial instruments owned, respectively. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold and crypto earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold and crypto ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 26.3%, resulting in income tax expense of $7.8 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to non-deductible executive compensation, an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on our investments and state and local income taxes. These items were partly offset by a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 25.0%(1).

SIX MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues increased 21.5% as compared to 2023 due to higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed ETPs.

Operating expenses increased 7.1% as compared to 2023 primarily due to higher incentive and stock-based compensation expense and increased headcount, fund management and administration costs, marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses, third-party distribution fees, as well as higher depreciation and amortization. These increases were partly offset by lower contractual gold payments and professional fees.

Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2024 include: an increase in interest expense of 3.1% due to imputed interest on our obligation payable to GBH, partly offset by a lower level of debt outstanding; an increase in interest income of 36.1% due to an increase in our interest-earning assets; net gains on our financial instruments owned of $1.8 million; and losses on our investments of $1.2 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Our effective income tax rate for 2024 was 23.5%, resulting in an income tax expense of $13.5 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to non-deductible executive compensation and state and local income taxes. These items were partly offset by a lower tax rate on foreign earnings and tax windfalls associated with the vesting of stock-based compensation awards.

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5z2QQw8B.

Participants also can dial in using the following numbers: (877) 407-9210 or (201) 689-8049. Click here to access the participant international toll-free access numbers. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in or dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree’s investor relations website at https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®.*

* The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $111.2 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime®, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

____________________ (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.” (2) Earnings per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method. In addition, the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes a gain of $7.966 recognized upon the repurchase of our Series C non-voting preferred shares convertible into approximately 13.1 million shares of common stock from GBH, which is excluded from net income, but required to be added to net income to arrive at income available to common stockholders in the calculation of EPS. This gain is excluded from our EPS when computed on a non-GAAP basis.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 107,230 $ 100,124 $ 93,735 $ 93,666 $ 90,740 Inflows/(outflows) 340 1,990 (255 ) 1,983 2,327 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 2,116 5,116 6,644 (1,914 ) 599 End of period assets $ 109,686 $ 107,230 $ 100,124 $ 93,735 $ 93,666 Average assets during the period $ 108,392 $ 102,360 $ 96,534 $ 95,743 $ 91,578 Average advisory fee during the period 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.36 % Revenue days 91 91 92 92 91 Number of ETFs—end of the period 350 338 337 344 344 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 78,087 $ 72,486 $ 68,018 $ 65,903 $ 61,283 Inflows/(outflows) 1,106 1,983 (67 ) 3,601 3,249 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 529 3,618 4,535 (1,486 ) 1,371 End of period assets $ 79,722 $ 78,087 $ 72,486 $ 68,018 $ 65,903 Average assets during the period $ 78,436 $ 74,730 $ 69,694 $ 68,008 $ 62,712 Number of ETFs—end of the period 78 77 76 80 80 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 29,143 $ 27,638 $ 25,717 $ 27,763 $ 29,457 (Outflows)/inflows (766 ) 7 (188 ) (1,618 ) (922 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,587 1,498 2,109 (428 ) (772 ) End of period assets $ 29,964 $ 29,143 $ 27,638 $ 25,717 $ 27,763 Average assets during the period $ 29,956 $ 27,630 $ 26,840 $ 27,735 $ 28,866 Number of ETPs—end of the period 272 261 261 264 264 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 31,670 $ 29,156 $ 25,643 $ 26,001 $ 24,534 Inflows 221 536 487 864 414 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (57 ) 1,978 3,026 (1,222 ) 1,053 End of period assets $ 31,834 $ 31,670 $ 29,156 $ 25,643 $ 26,001 Average assets during the period $ 31,252 $ 30,056 $ 26,822 $ 26,501 $ 24,732 Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 21,944 $ 21,336 $ 20,466 $ 22,384 $ 24,924 Outflows (1,499 ) (460 ) (449 ) (1,814 ) (1,513 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,542 1,068 1,319 (104 ) (1,027 ) End of period assets $ 21,987 $ 21,944 $ 21,336 $ 20,466 $ 22,384 Average assets during the period $ 22,437 $ 20,837 $ 21,254 $ 22,278 $ 24,033 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 21,218 $ 21,197 $ 21,797 $ 20,215 $ 18,708 Inflows/(outflows) 236 (14 ) (715 ) 1,670 1,471 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (24 ) 35 115 (88 ) 36 End of period assets $ 21,430 $ 21,218 $ 21,197 $ 21,797 $ 20,215 Average assets during the period $ 21,277 $ 21,082 $ 21,889 $ 20,965 $ 19,185

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 18,103 $ 15,103 $ 13,902 $ 13,423 $ 11,433 Inflows 1,253 1,599 9 798 1,593 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 29 1,401 1,192 (319 ) 397 End of period assets $ 19,385 $ 18,103 $ 15,103 $ 13,902 $ 13,423 Average assets during the period $ 18,809 $ 16,688 $ 14,266 $ 13,873 $ 12,276 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 11,189 $ 10,726 $ 9,569 $ 9,191 $ 8,811 Inflows 57 217 412 451 329 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 629 246 745 (73 ) 51 End of period assets $ 11,875 $ 11,189 $ 10,726 $ 9,569 $ 9,191 Average assets during the period $ 11,448 $ 10,900 $ 9,833 $ 9,652 $ 8,998 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,828 $ 1,815 $ 1,781 $ 1,864 $ 1,785 (Outflows)/inflows (18 ) (50 ) (59 ) (1 ) 12 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 112 63 93 (82 ) 67 End of period assets $ 1,922 $ 1,828 $ 1,815 $ 1,781 $ 1,864 Average assets during the period $ 1,905 $ 1,792 $ 1,803 $ 1,894 $ 1,798 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 874 $ 414 $ 243 $ 248 $ 239 Inflows 75 158 28 10 (1 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (111 ) 302 143 (15 ) 10 End of period assets $ 838 $ 874 $ 414 $ 243 $ 248 Average assets during the period $ 856 $ 614 $ 325 $ 238 $ 236 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 404 $ 377 $ 334 $ 340 $ 306 Inflows 15 4 32 5 22 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (4 ) 23 11 (11 ) 12 End of period assets $ 415 $ 404 $ 377 $ 334 $ 340 Average assets during the period $ 408 $ 391 $ 342 $ 342 $ 320 Headcount 304 300 303 299 291 Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,



2024 Dec. 31,



2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 132,459 $ 129,305 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 69,783 58,722 Accounts receivable 42,664 35,473 Prepaid expenses 8,595 5,258 Other current assets 1,199 1,036 Total current assets 254,700 229,794 Fixed assets, net 413 427 Securities held-to-maturity 218 230 Deferred tax assets, net 6,786 11,057 Investments 8,288 9,684 Right of use assets—operating leases 847 563 Goodwill 86,841 86,841 Intangible assets, net 605,580 605,082 Other noncurrent assets 457 459 Total assets $ 964,130 $ 944,137 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 26,551 $ 30,085 Compensation and benefits payable 20,315 38,111 Payable to Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited (“GBH”) 14,804 14,804 Income taxes payable 1,830 3,866 Operating lease liabilities 847 578 Accounts payable and other liabilities 20,341 15,772 Total current liabilities 84,688 103,216 Convertible notes—long term 275,638 274,888 Payable to GBH 25,671 24,328 Total liabilities 385,997 402,432 Preferred stock: Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 151,857 and 150,330 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,519 1,503 Additional paid-in capital 315,359 312,440 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (931 ) (548 ) Retained earnings 129,617 95,741 Total stockholders’ equity 445,564 409,136 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 964,130 $ 944,137

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended



June 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2024 2023 Net income $ 43,870 $ 70,485 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Advisory and license fees paid in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrency (25,365 ) (25,692 ) Stock-based compensation 10,755 8,506 Deferred income taxes 4,326 2,964 Gains on financial instruments owned, at fair value (1,772 ) (947 ) Imputed interest on payable to GBH 1,342 — Losses on investments 1,195 819 Depreciation and amortization 801 230 Amortization of issuance costs—convertible notes 750 1,069 Amortization of right of use asset 647 640 Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration—gold payments — (61,953 ) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes — 9,721 Impairments — 4,900 Contractual gold payments — 6,069 Other — (946 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,132 ) (5,254 ) Prepaid expenses (3,353 ) (3,425 ) Gold and other precious metals 24,972 18,441 Other assets (118 ) 347 Fund management and administration payable (3,430 ) 6,419 Compensation and benefits payable (17,657 ) (18,941 ) Income taxes payable (2,028 ) (2,523 ) Operating lease liabilities (662 ) (652 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 4,031 9,752 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,172 20,029 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of financial instruments owned, at fair value (14,193 ) (40,532 ) Purchase of investments — (10,000 ) Cash paid—software development (1,184 ) — Purchase of fixed assets (102 ) (58 ) Proceeds from the sale of financial instruments owned, at fair value 5,303 102,020 Proceeds from the exit from investment in Securrency, Inc. 465 — Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 12 14 Receipt of contingent consideration—Sale of Canadian ETF business — 1,477 Acquisition of Securrency Transfers, Inc. (net of cash acquired) — (985 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (9,699 ) 51,936 Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (9,873 ) (9,647 ) Shares repurchased (7,820 ) (3,540 ) Repurchase and maturity of convertible notes — (184,272 ) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes — 130,000 Termination of deferred consideration—gold payments — (50,005 ) Issuance costs—convertible notes — (3,548 ) Issuance costs—Series C Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock — (97 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,693 ) (121,109 ) (Decrease)/increase in cash flow due to changes in foreign exchange rate (626 ) 778 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,154 (48,366 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of year 129,305 132,101 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 132,459 $ 83,735 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 11,138 $ 5,900 Cash paid for interest $ 6,175 $ 4,514

Contacts

Investor Relations



Jeremy Campbell



+1.917.267.3859



jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

Corporate Communications



Jessica Zaloom



+1.917.267.3735



jzaloom@wisdomtree.com

Read full story here