WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record AUM of $109.7 Billion

940 bps of Operating Margin Expansion vs. YTD June 30, 2023

Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.13 ($0.16, as Adjusted)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.


$21.8 million of net income ($27.1(1) million of net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$109.7 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 2.3% from the prior quarter arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

$0.3 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our international developed equity, fixed income and U.S. equity products, partially offset by outflows from our commodity products.

0.37% average advisory fee, a 1 basis point increase from the prior quarter.

$107.0 million of operating revenues, an increase of 10.5% from the prior quarter due to higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed products.

81.2% gross margin(1), a 1.8 point increase from the prior quarter due to higher revenues.

31.3% operating income margin (35.3%(1) as adjusted), a 2.4 point increase (5.7 point increase, as adjusted(1)) compared to our operating margin of 28.9% (29.6%(1), as adjusted) in the prior quarter primarily due to higher revenues.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on August 21, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2024.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

 

WisdomTree continued to thrive in the second quarter, generating record assets under management with a global footprint and leadership in advisor solutions and tokenization on the back of only 300 employees. It is truly a testament to the efficiency of our business model and reflects our mission, vision and values. The broadening of our product lineup over the years while adding portfolio solutions for our advisor clients are showcased in our three-plus years of strong net inflows and record assets under management. Continued traction in those areas, alongside our leadership position in the industry’s secular shift toward ETFs, tokenization and blockchain technology, further set the company up for success in the long run.”

 

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

 

WisdomTree once again delivered strong revenue growth on the back of record assets under management, net inflows and expanding other revenue streams. With well-managed expenses and scale benefits, we’ve expanded adjusted operating margins 840 basis points this year as compared to the first half of last year. This all translates into an accelerated pace of EPS growth and strong returns for stockholders.”

 

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

2024

Mar. 31,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023

Sept. 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions):

 

 

 

 

 

AUM—end of period

$

109.7

 

$

107.2

 

$

100.1

 

$

93.7

 

$

93.7

 

Net inflows/(outflows)

$

0.3

 

$

2.0

 

$

(0.3

)

$

2.0

 

$

2.3

 

Average AUM

$

108.4

 

$

102.4

 

$

96.6

 

$

95.7

 

$

91.6

 

Average advisory fee

 

0.37

%

 

0.36

%

 

0.36

%

 

0.36

%

 

0.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

107.0

 

$

96.8

 

$

90.8

 

$

90.4

 

$

85.7

 

Net income

$

21.8

 

$

22.1

 

$

19.1

 

$

13.0

 

$

54.3

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.13

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.32

 

Operating income margin

 

31.3

%

 

28.9

%

 

28.7

%

 

29.5

%

 

21.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)):

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

81.2

%

 

79.4

%

 

79.7

%

 

80.1

%

 

79.3

%

Net income, as adjusted

$

27.1

 

$

20.3

 

$

18.6

 

$

18.0

 

$

14.9

 

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

$

0.16

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.11

 

$

0.10

 

$

0.09

 

Operating income margin, as adjusted

 

35.3

%

 

29.6

%

 

28.7

%

 

29.5

%

 

26.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

 

Company News

  • In June 2024, WisdomTree stockholders voted for all proposals, including to overwhelmingly elect all nine of WisdomTree’s nominees to the Board of Directors at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
  • Also in June 2024, WisdomTree Europe was named ‘Best ETF Provider’ at the Online Money Awards for the third year in a row.

Product News

  • In May 2024, we launched the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH) on the NASDAQ; we were one of the first issuers to list Crypto ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, including the WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCW) and the WisdomTree Physical Ethereum ETP (ETHW); and we listed eight 5x short-and-leveraged equity ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana.
  • In June 2024, we launched the WisdomTree Global Sustainable UCITS ETF (WSDG) on the London Stock Exchange and Börse Xetra, in collaboration with Irish Life Investment Managers.
  • In July 2024, we introduced Portfolio Solutions, a comprehensive suite of solutions empowering new and deeper advisor relationships through scalable model portfolios; we cross-listed the WisdomTree Global Sustainable UCITS ETF (WSDG) on Borsa Italiana; and we partnered with Trading 212, one of the UK’s most popular commission-free investing apps, to offer six ETF model portfolios for European retail investors.
 

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

2024

Mar. 31,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023

Sept. 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advisory fees

$

98,938

 

$

92,501

 

$

86,988

 

$

86,598

 

$

82,004

 

$

191,439

 

$

159,641

 

Other revenues

 

8,096

 

 

4,337

 

 

3,856

 

 

3,825

 

 

3,720

 

 

12,433

 

 

8,127

 

Total revenues

 

107,034

 

 

96,838

 

 

90,844

 

 

90,423

 

 

85,724

 

 

203,872

 

 

167,768

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

30,790

 

 

31,054

 

 

27,860

 

 

27,955

 

 

26,319

 

 

61,844

 

 

53,717

 

Fund management and administration

 

20,139

 

 

19,962

 

 

18,445

 

 

18,023

 

 

17,727

 

 

40,101

 

 

34,880

 

Marketing and advertising

 

5,110

 

 

4,408

 

 

4,951

 

 

3,833

 

 

4,465

 

 

9,518

 

 

8,472

 

Sales and business development

 

3,640

 

 

3,611

 

 

3,881

 

 

3,383

 

 

3,326

 

 

7,251

 

 

6,320

 

Contractual gold payments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,583

 

 

 

 

6,069

 

Professional fees

 

6,594

 

 

3,630

 

 

3,201

 

 

3,719

 

 

8,334

 

 

10,224

 

 

12,049

 

Occupancy, communications and equipment

 

1,314

 

 

1,210

 

 

1,208

 

 

1,203

 

 

1,172

 

 

2,524

 

 

2,273

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

418

 

 

383

 

 

335

 

 

307

 

 

121

 

 

801

 

 

230

 

Third-party distribution fees

 

2,687

 

 

2,307

 

 

2,549

 

 

2,694

 

 

1,881

 

 

4,994

 

 

4,134

 

Other

 

2,831

 

 

2,323

 

 

2,379

 

 

2,601

 

 

2,615

 

 

5,154

 

 

4,872

 

Total operating expenses

 

73,523

 

 

68,888

 

 

64,809

 

 

63,718

 

 

67,543

 

 

142,411

 

 

133,016

 

Operating income

 

33,511

 

 

27,950

 

 

26,035

 

 

26,705

 

 

18,181

 

 

61,461

 

 

34,752

 

Other Income/(Expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(4,140

)

 

(4,128

)

 

(3,758

)

 

(3,461

)

 

(4,021

)

 

(8,268

)

 

(8,023

)

Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration—gold payments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

41,361

 

 

 

 

61,953

 

Interest income

 

1,438

 

 

1,398

 

 

1,225

 

 

791

 

 

1,000

 

 

2,836

 

 

2,083

 

Impairments

 

 

 

 

 

(339

)

 

(2,703

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,900

)

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,721

)

Other losses and gains, net

 

(1,283

)

 

2,592

 

 

1,602

 

 

(2,512

)

 

1,286

 

 

1,309

 

 

(721

)

Income before income taxes

 

29,526

 

 

27,812

 

 

24,765

 

 

18,820

 

 

57,807

 

 

57,338

 

 

75,423

 

Income tax expense

 

7,767

 

 

5,701

 

 

5,688

 

 

5,836

 

 

3,555

 

 

13,468

 

 

4,938

 

Net income

$

21,759

 

$

22,111

 

$

19,077

 

$

12,984

 

$

54,252

 

$

43,870

 

 

70,485

 

Earnings per share—basic

$

0.13(2)

$

0.14(2

)

$

0.16(2

)

$

0.07(2

)

$

0.32(2

)

$

0.27(2

)

$

0.43(2

)

Earnings per share—diluted

$

0.13

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.16(2

)

$

0.07

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.42(2

)

Weighted average common shares—basic

 

146,896

 

 

146,464

 

 

145,310

 

 

145,284

 

 

144,351

 

 

146,680

 

 

144,108

 

Weighted average common shares—diluted

 

166,359

 

 

165,268

 

 

171,703

 

 

177,140

 

 

170,672

 

 

165,872

 

 

165,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

$

69,252

 

$

68,193

 

$

64,809

 

$

63,718

 

$

62,630

 

 

 

Operating income

$

37,782

 

$

28,645

 

$

26,035

 

$

26,705

 

$

23,094

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

$

36,083

 

$

26,987

 

$

23,908

 

$

23,902

 

$

19,752

 

 

 

Income tax expense

$

9,008

 

$

6,731

 

$

5,342

 

$

5,854

 

$

4,833

 

 

 

Net income

$

27,075

 

$

20,256

 

$

18,566

 

$

18,048

 

$

14,919

 

 

 

Earnings per share—diluted

$

0.16

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.11

 

$

0.10

 

$

0.09

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares—diluted

 

166,359

 

 

165,268

 

 

171,703

 

 

177,140

 

 

170,672

 

 

 

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

  • Operating revenues increased 10.5% and 24.9% from the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively, due to higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed exchange-traded products (“ETPs”).
  • Our average advisory fee was 0.37%, 0.36% and 0.36% during the second quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased 6.7% from the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher professional fees arising from expenses incurred in connection with an activist campaign, as well as higher marketing expenses.
  • Operating expenses increased 8.9% from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher incentive and stock-based compensation expense and increased headcount, fund management and administration costs, third-party distribution fees and marketing expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower professional fees and the termination of the deferred consideration—gold payments obligation on May 10, 2023.

Other Income/(Expenses)

  • Interest expense was essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense increased 3.0% from the second quarter of 2023 due to the recognition of imputed interest on our obligation payable to Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited (“GBH”), a subsidiary of the World Gold Council, in connection with our repurchase in November 2023 of our Series C Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock, partly offset by a lower level of debt outstanding.
  • Interest income increased 2.9% and 43.8% from the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively, due to a higher level of interest-earning assets.
  • Other losses and gains, net was a loss of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter included net losses of $1.3 million and $0.3 million on our investments and financial instruments owned, respectively. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold and crypto earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold and crypto ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

  • Our effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 26.3%, resulting in income tax expense of $7.8 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to non-deductible executive compensation, an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on our investments and state and local income taxes. These items were partly offset by a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.
  • Our adjusted effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 25.0%(1).

SIX MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

  • Operating revenues increased 21.5% as compared to 2023 due to higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed ETPs.
  • Operating expenses increased 7.1% as compared to 2023 primarily due to higher incentive and stock-based compensation expense and increased headcount, fund management and administration costs, marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses, third-party distribution fees, as well as higher depreciation and amortization. These increases were partly offset by lower contractual gold payments and professional fees.
  • Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2024 include: an increase in interest expense of 3.1% due to imputed interest on our obligation payable to GBH, partly offset by a lower level of debt outstanding; an increase in interest income of 36.1% due to an increase in our interest-earning assets; net gains on our financial instruments owned of $1.8 million; and losses on our investments of $1.2 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.
  • Our effective income tax rate for 2024 was 23.5%, resulting in an income tax expense of $13.5 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to non-deductible executive compensation and state and local income taxes. These items were partly offset by a lower tax rate on foreign earnings and tax windfalls associated with the vesting of stock-based compensation awards.

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5z2QQw8B.

Participants also can dial in using the following numbers: (877) 407-9210 or (201) 689-8049. Click here to access the participant international toll-free access numbers. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in or dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree’s investor relations website at https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®.*

* The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $111.2 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime®, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

____________________

(1)

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.”

(2)

Earnings per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method. In addition, the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes a gain of $7.966 recognized upon the repurchase of our Series C non-voting preferred shares convertible into approximately 13.1 million shares of common stock from GBH, which is excluded from net income, but required to be added to net income to arrive at income available to common stockholders in the calculation of EPS. This gain is excluded from our EPS when computed on a non-GAAP basis.
 

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

2024

Mar. 31,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023

Sept. 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

107,230

 

$

100,124

 

$

93,735

 

$

93,666

 

$

90,740

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

340

 

 

1,990

 

 

(255

)

 

1,983

 

 

2,327

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

2,116

 

 

5,116

 

 

6,644

 

 

(1,914

)

 

599

 

End of period assets

$

109,686

 

$

107,230

 

$

100,124

 

$

93,735

 

$

93,666

 

Average assets during the period

$

108,392

 

$

102,360

 

$

96,534

 

$

95,743

 

$

91,578

 

Average advisory fee during the period

 

0.37

%

 

0.36

%

 

0.36

%

 

0.36

%

 

0.36

%

Revenue days

 

91

 

 

91

 

 

92

 

 

92

 

 

91

 

Number of ETFs—end of the period

 

350

 

 

338

 

 

337

 

 

344

 

 

344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

78,087

 

$

72,486

 

$

68,018

 

$

65,903

 

$

61,283

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

1,106

 

 

1,983

 

 

(67

)

 

3,601

 

 

3,249

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

529

 

 

3,618

 

 

4,535

 

 

(1,486

)

 

1,371

 

End of period assets

$

79,722

 

$

78,087

 

$

72,486

 

$

68,018

 

$

65,903

 

Average assets during the period

$

78,436

 

$

74,730

 

$

69,694

 

$

68,008

 

$

62,712

 

Number of ETFs—end of the period

 

78

 

 

77

 

 

76

 

 

80

 

 

80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

29,143

 

$

27,638

 

$

25,717

 

$

27,763

 

$

29,457

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(766

)

 

7

 

 

(188

)

 

(1,618

)

 

(922

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

1,587

 

 

1,498

 

 

2,109

 

 

(428

)

 

(772

)

End of period assets

$

29,964

 

$

29,143

 

$

27,638

 

$

25,717

 

$

27,763

 

Average assets during the period

$

29,956

 

$

27,630

 

$

26,840

 

$

27,735

 

$

28,866

 

Number of ETPs—end of the period

 

272

 

 

261

 

 

261

 

 

264

 

 

264

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

31,670

 

$

29,156

 

$

25,643

 

$

26,001

 

$

24,534

 

Inflows

 

221

 

 

536

 

 

487

 

 

864

 

 

414

 

Market (depreciation)/appreciation

 

(57

)

 

1,978

 

 

3,026

 

 

(1,222

)

 

1,053

 

End of period assets

$

31,834

 

$

31,670

 

$

29,156

 

$

25,643

 

$

26,001

 

Average assets during the period

$

31,252

 

$

30,056

 

$

26,822

 

$

26,501

 

$

24,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commodity & Currency

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

21,944

 

$

21,336

 

$

20,466

 

$

22,384

 

$

24,924

 

Outflows

 

(1,499

)

 

(460

)

 

(449

)

 

(1,814

)

 

(1,513

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

1,542

 

 

1,068

 

 

1,319

 

 

(104

)

 

(1,027

)

End of period assets

$

21,987

 

$

21,944

 

$

21,336

 

$

20,466

 

$

22,384

 

Average assets during the period

$

22,437

 

$

20,837

 

$

21,254

 

$

22,278

 

$

24,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed Income

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

21,218

 

$

21,197

 

$

21,797

 

$

20,215

 

$

18,708

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

236

 

 

(14

)

 

(715

)

 

1,670

 

 

1,471

 

Market (depreciation)/appreciation

 

(24

)

 

35

 

 

115

 

 

(88

)

 

36

 

End of period assets

$

21,430

 

$

21,218

 

$

21,197

 

$

21,797

 

$

20,215

 

Average assets during the period

$

21,277

 

$

21,082

 

$

21,889

 

$

20,965

 

$

19,185

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

2024

Mar. 31,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023

Sept. 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

International Developed Market Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

18,103

 

$

15,103

 

$

13,902

 

$

13,423

 

$

11,433

 

Inflows

 

1,253

 

 

1,599

 

 

9

 

 

798

 

 

1,593

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

29

 

 

1,401

 

 

1,192

 

 

(319

)

 

397

 

End of period assets

$

19,385

 

$

18,103

 

$

15,103

 

$

13,902

 

$

13,423

 

Average assets during the period

$

18,809

 

$

16,688

 

$

14,266

 

$

13,873

 

$

12,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emerging Market Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

11,189

 

$

10,726

 

$

9,569

 

$

9,191

 

$

8,811

 

Inflows

 

57

 

 

217

 

 

412

 

 

451

 

 

329

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

629

 

 

246

 

 

745

 

 

(73

)

 

51

 

End of period assets

$

11,875

 

$

11,189

 

$

10,726

 

$

9,569

 

$

9,191

 

Average assets during the period

$

11,448

 

$

10,900

 

$

9,833

 

$

9,652

 

$

8,998

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leveraged & Inverse

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

1,828

 

$

1,815

 

$

1,781

 

$

1,864

 

$

1,785

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(18

)

 

(50

)

 

(59

)

 

(1

)

 

12

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

112

 

 

63

 

 

93

 

 

(82

)

 

67

 

End of period assets

$

1,922

 

$

1,828

 

$

1,815

 

$

1,781

 

$

1,864

 

Average assets during the period

$

1,905

 

$

1,792

 

$

1,803

 

$

1,894

 

$

1,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cryptocurrency

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

874

 

$

414

 

$

243

 

$

248

 

$

239

 

Inflows

 

75

 

 

158

 

 

28

 

 

10

 

 

(1

)

Market (depreciation)/appreciation

 

(111

)

 

302

 

 

143

 

 

(15

)

 

10

 

End of period assets

$

838

 

$

874

 

$

414

 

$

243

 

$

248

 

Average assets during the period

$

856

 

$

614

 

$

325

 

$

238

 

$

236

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alternatives

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

404

 

$

377

 

$

334

 

$

340

 

$

306

 

Inflows

 

15

 

 

4

 

 

32

 

 

5

 

 

22

 

Market (depreciation)/appreciation

 

(4

)

 

23

 

 

11

 

 

(11

)

 

12

 

End of period assets

$

415

 

$

404

 

$

377

 

$

334

 

$

340

 

Average assets during the period

$

408

 

$

391

 

$

342

 

$

342

 

$

320

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Headcount

 

304

 

 

300

 

 

303

 

 

299

 

 

291

 
 

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments

Source: WisdomTree
 

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 

 

June 30,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023

 

(Unaudited)

 

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

132,459

 

$

129,305

 

Financial instruments owned, at fair value

 

69,783

 

 

58,722

 

Accounts receivable

 

42,664

 

 

35,473

 

Prepaid expenses

 

8,595

 

 

5,258

 

Other current assets

 

1,199

 

 

1,036

 

Total current assets

 

254,700

 

 

229,794

 

Fixed assets, net

 

413

 

 

427

 

Securities held-to-maturity

 

218

 

 

230

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

6,786

 

 

11,057

 

Investments

 

8,288

 

 

9,684

 

Right of use assets—operating leases

 

847

 

 

563

 

Goodwill

 

86,841

 

 

86,841

 

Intangible assets, net

 

605,580

 

 

605,082

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

457

 

 

459

 

Total assets

$

964,130

 

$

944,137

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Fund management and administration payable

$

26,551

 

$

30,085

 

Compensation and benefits payable

 

20,315

 

 

38,111

 

Payable to Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited (“GBH”)

 

14,804

 

 

14,804

 

Income taxes payable

 

1,830

 

 

3,866

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

847

 

 

578

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

20,341

 

 

15,772

 

Total current liabilities

 

84,688

 

 

103,216

 

Convertible notes—long term

 

275,638

 

 

274,888

 

Payable to GBH

 

25,671

 

 

24,328

 

Total liabilities

 

385,997

 

 

402,432

 

Preferred stock:

 

 

Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

 

132,569

 

 

132,569

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized:

 

 

Issued and outstanding: 151,857 and 150,330 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

1,519

 

 

1,503

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

315,359

 

 

312,440

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(931

)

 

(548

)

Retained earnings

 

129,617

 

 

95,741

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

445,564

 

 

409,136

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

964,130

 

$

944,137

 

 

 

 
 

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Net income

$

43,870

 

$

70,485

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Advisory and license fees paid in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrency

 

(25,365

)

 

(25,692

)

Stock-based compensation

 

10,755

 

 

8,506

 

Deferred income taxes

 

4,326

 

 

2,964

 

Gains on financial instruments owned, at fair value

 

(1,772

)

 

(947

)

Imputed interest on payable to GBH

 

1,342

 

 

 

Losses on investments

 

1,195

 

 

819

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

801

 

 

230

 

Amortization of issuance costs—convertible notes

 

750

 

 

1,069

 

Amortization of right of use asset

 

647

 

 

640

 

Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration—gold payments

 

 

 

(61,953

)

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes

 

 

 

9,721

 

Impairments

 

 

 

4,900

 

Contractual gold payments

 

 

 

6,069

 

Other

 

 

 

(946

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(7,132

)

 

(5,254

)

Prepaid expenses

 

(3,353

)

 

(3,425

)

Gold and other precious metals

 

24,972

 

 

18,441

 

Other assets

 

(118

)

 

347

 

Fund management and administration payable

 

(3,430

)

 

6,419

 

Compensation and benefits payable

 

(17,657

)

 

(18,941

)

Income taxes payable

 

(2,028

)

 

(2,523

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(662

)

 

(652

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

4,031

 

 

9,752

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

31,172

 

 

20,029

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

Purchase of financial instruments owned, at fair value

 

(14,193

)

 

(40,532

)

Purchase of investments

 

 

 

(10,000

)

Cash paid—software development

 

(1,184

)

 

 

Purchase of fixed assets

 

(102

)

 

(58

)

Proceeds from the sale of financial instruments owned, at fair value

 

5,303

 

 

102,020

 

Proceeds from the exit from investment in Securrency, Inc.

 

465

 

 

 

Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity

 

12

 

 

14

 

Receipt of contingent consideration—Sale of Canadian ETF business

 

 

 

1,477

 

Acquisition of Securrency Transfers, Inc. (net of cash acquired)

 

 

 

(985

)

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

 

(9,699

)

 

51,936

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(9,873

)

 

(9,647

)

Shares repurchased

 

(7,820

)

 

(3,540

)

Repurchase and maturity of convertible notes

 

 

 

(184,272

)

Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes

 

 

 

130,000

 

Termination of deferred consideration—gold payments

 

 

 

(50,005

)

Issuance costs—convertible notes

 

 

 

(3,548

)

Issuance costs—Series C Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock

 

 

 

(97

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(17,693

)

 

(121,109

)

(Decrease)/increase in cash flow due to changes in foreign exchange rate

 

(626

)

 

778

 

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

3,154

 

 

(48,366

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of year

 

129,305

 

 

132,101

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period

$

132,459

 

$

83,735

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

11,138

 

$

5,900

 

Cash paid for interest

$

6,175

 

$

4,514

 

