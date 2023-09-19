WisdomTree Announces Changes to ETF Registered Products

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced plans to close and liquidate five WisdomTree ETFs.





The ETFs will no longer accept creation orders after Friday, October 20, 2023. The final day of trading on the ETFs’ respective exchanges will also be Friday, October 20, 2023. Shareholders who do not sell their ETF shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on each ETF’s net asset value (NAV), which is expected to be provided to shareholders through their brokers or other financial intermediaries on or around Monday, October 30, 2023, following the last day of operations, which is expected to be Friday, October 27, 2023. Additional information can be found in the WisdomTree Fund Changes: FAQ document here.

Fund Closures/Liquidation:

Fund Name Ticker Exchange WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund CYB NYSE Arca WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund IXSE NYSE Arca WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund WGRO NASDAQ WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund DXGE NASDAQ WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund PLAT NYSE Arca

