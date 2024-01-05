Home Business Wire Wisconsin's Largest Solar Project Is Now Fully Operational
Wisconsin’s Largest Solar Project Is Now Fully Operational

More than 800,000 solar panels powering customers with renewable energy.


MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) and We Energies are setting another milestone in delivering affordable, reliable and clean energy to their customers. The final panels at the Badger Hollow Solar Farm are now in service, completing the largest solar project in Wisconsin history.

Badger Hollow Solar Farm is a 300-megawatt (MW) renewable energy facility located near the communities of Montfort and Cobb in Iowa County, Wisconsin. The project came online in two 150-MW phases. The second phase began powering homes and businesses across Wisconsin last month. The facility’s first phase came online in December 2021.

The solar facility’s 300-MW generating capacity is equal to powering about 90,000 homes.

The project features 830,000 solar panels that move and track the sun throughout the day, maximizing power generation. The panels also capture solar energy on both sides—an especially useful feature in winter when sun reflects off the snow and onto the panels.

Wisconsin utilities have a long history of working together, and I appreciate the partnership with We Energies to make this project a great success,” said Jeff Keebler, MGE Chairman, President and CEO. “The completion of Badger Hollow is another step in our ongoing transition to greater use of cost-effective, carbon-free renewable energy to serve all MGE electric customers. By 2030, we expect every MGE electric customer will have 80% fewer carbon emissions from their electricity use simply by being an MGE customer as we work toward our goal of net-zero carbon electricity.”

This groundbreaking project demonstrates our commitment to delivering a bright, sustainable future for our customers and communities,” said Scott Lauber, President and CEO of We Energies. “From frigid winter mornings through the hottest summer days, Badger Hollow Solar Park will play an important role in helping us deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy.”

We Energies and MGE jointly own the second phase of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm. We Energies owns 100 MW of the facility’s capacity, with MGE owning 50 MW. We Energies sister company, Wisconsin Public Service, owns 100 MW of the first phase of the park, and MGE owns the other 50 MW.

About MGE

MGE generates and distributes electricity to 161,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 173,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE’s parent company is MGE Energy, Inc. The company’s roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.

Contacts

Steve Schultz

Corporate Communications Manager

608-252-7219 | sbschultz@mge.com

