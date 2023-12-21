WiSA Technologies to show Fraunhofer’s upHear Spatial Audio Rendering Solution in Combination with WiSA E Wireless Audio Software at CES 2024

WiSA Technologies, Fraunhofer IIS, and StreamUnlimited Join Forces to Demonstrate the Future of Spatial Audio in the Home

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces the company has partnered with Fraunhofer IIS, primary developer of the mp3, xHE-AAC and MPEG-H audio coding standards, and StreamUnlimited to demonstrate Fraunhofer’s upHear spatial audio rendering solution. upHear Flexible Rendering has been designed to bring immersive audio experiences into any room without restrictions of fixed speaker placements or audio source content. The combination of WiSA’s multichannel wireless audio transport and Fraunhofer’s upHear Flexible Rendering, integrated by StreamUnlimited onto the Stream1955 streaming audio module, signifies a new era in home audio, breaking free from the wired constraints that once confined spatial audio to high-end systems in dedicated home theater rooms. With fundamental technologies such as WiSA E and upHear Flexible Rendering, spatial audio has become conveniently accessible to all consumers.





“During Fraunhofer’s 30+ years of experience in audio technology, our mission has always been to develop new and innovative audio algorithms that can bring additional benefits to the market,” said Sebastian Meyer, Product Manager Fraunhofer upHear. “With their 70+ member WiSA Association, many of whom are global speaker brands, and their WiSA E wireless multichannel audio transport software, WiSA has the wireless technology to deliver upHear in the market.”

Fraunhofer’s upHear Flexible Rendering provides concrete benefits to consumers who want the most out of their audio playback devices.

Immersive Playback – provides a true 3D sound experience with the latest immersive audio formats

Advanced Upmix – enables immersive playback of legacy audio sources. For example, audio sources encoded to playback as 2.0 or 5.1 can now be enjoyed as immersive audio experience

Intelligent Adaptation – support of random loudspeaker positions in the room for ease of use

“For too long, immersive audio has required consumers to place multiple speakers in very specific locations within a room,” said Tony Parker, vice president of business development and strategy. “WiSA’s high-definition wireless audio transport running Fraunhofer’s upHear technology breaks that paradigm and frees consumers to enjoy high-quality immersive audio with fewer speakers located anywhere within a room.”

WiSA, Fraunhofer IIS, StreamUnlimited Demonstration at CES 2024

StreamUnlimited, the developer of industry-proven StreamSDK software and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, integrated WiSA E and upHear Flexible Rendering into their StreamKit1955 development platform to run the demonstration at CES.

To schedule an appointment with WiSA, contact Tony Parker, VP of business development and strategy at tparker@wisatechnologies.com.

For more information on WiSA E and WiSA Technologies, visit www.wisatechnologies.com

For more information on Fraunhofer upHear, visit www.uphear.com

For more information on Stream Unlimited, visit www.streamunlimited.com

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

About Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS

For over 30 years, the Fraunhofer IIS Audio and Media Technologies division has been shaping the globally deployed standards and technologies in the fields of audio and moving picture production. Starting with the creation of mp3 and continuing with the co-development of AAC, almost all consumer electronic devices, computers and mobile phones are equipped with systems and technologies from Erlangen today. Meanwhile, a new generation of best-in-class media technologies – such as MPEG-H Audio, xHE-AAC, EVS, LC3/LC3plus, Symphoria, Sonamic and upHear – is elevating the user experience to new heights. Always taking into account the demands of the market, Fraunhofer IIS develops technology that makes memorable moments.

About StreamUnlimited

StreamUnlimited is the developer of industry-proven StreamSDK software and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, with offices across Europe, U.S. and Asia. Partnering with all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics channel, StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers.

© 2023 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, as well as our licensing initiatives and expectations, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties regarding, among other items: the degree to which the licensee implements the licensed technology into its products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Tony Parker, VP of Technical Marketing and Strategy



tparker@wisatechnologies.com