Home Business Wire WiSA Technologies to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event XVI
Business Wire

WiSA Technologies to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event XVI

di Business Wire

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #WISA–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XVI being held on October 3-4, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.


President and CEO Brett Moyer will present on October 3, 2023 at 10:30 AM PT and host in person and virtual investor meetings on that day as well as on October 4, 2023.

Presentation Webcast

Presentation materials and the associated webcast link will also be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website at www.wisatechnologies.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact your LD Micro representative or WiSA Technologies IR Team at wisa@lhai.com

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies (Nasdaq: WISA) develops, markets, and sells spatial audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Its consortium—the WiSA Association—works with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and industry partners to make spatial audio an experience that everyone can enjoy. The Company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com

Contacts

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com

Articoli correlati

Five Cities Join Sunstone Economic Development Challenge @ USC Price

Business Wire Business Wire -
Student Teams, City Officials Partner For Creative ApproachesIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five Southern California cities have signed on as partners in...
Continua a leggere

MITRE Applauds CHIPS Act Awards for Eight Regional Innovation Hubs

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Department of Defense (DoD) announced yesterday the first set of awards under the CHIPS Act totaling...
Continua a leggere

Equifax and Mitek Join Forces to Protect Consumers Online

Business Wire Business Wire -
Top consumer credit reporting agency and global identity verification experts partner to lead fight against evolving digital fraud threatsSAN...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php