WiSA Technologies to Participate in Dawson James Investor Conference

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #WISA–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference.


Event:

Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

Location:

Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, Jupiter, FL

Date:

October 12, 2023

Topic:

Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation:

October 12, 4:30 pm ET

Dawson James Webcast

Presentation materials and the associated webcast link will also be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website at www.wisatechnologies.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact your conference representative or WiSA Technologies IR Team at wisa@lhai.com

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

Contacts

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com

