WiSA Technologies, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call at 8:00 am Pacific Time | 11:00 am Eastern Time on November 15th

di Business Wire

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #WISAWiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will host its third quarter 2023 results conference call at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.


The conference call will be available through a live webcast found here:

WiSA Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Results webcast

Those without internet access or who wish to dial in may call: 1- 877-270-2148 (domestic), or 1- 412-902-6510 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the WiSA Technologies call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and will be available for one year, at the above webcast link. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 22, 2023 and may be accessed by calling 1- 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1– 412-317-0088 (international) or Canada (toll free) 855-669-9658 and using access code 6635680.

A presentation of the Q3 2023 results will be accessible on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, under the “Investors” section of WiSA Technologies’ website.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ : WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com

Contacts

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com

