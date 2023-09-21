WiSA Technologies Announces 3-Channel Output Support for its WiSA E Receiver Module

New module lowers the cost of Atmos-based soundbars and minimizes the number of speakers required for true immersive audio

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, has added 3-channel output capabilities to its WiSA E receiver module. Three separate wireless audio channels can now be combined into a single speaker enclosure significantly reducing system cost while maintaining the immersive ATMOS sound field that everyone has come to enjoy. For example, in a 7.1.4 soundbar system, one WiSA E Rx module can enable rear channel support for two surround channels (e.g., right surround, right rear) as well as an up-firing height channel, further minimizing the number of discrete speakers required for a soundbar to deliver Atmos immersive audio.









“This is a game changer for soundbar manufacturers that want to offer a compact, fully immersive 7.1.4 audio system without giving up audio performance,” says Tony Parker, vice president of business development and strategy. “With 3-channels of receiver output in combination with a single WiSA E receiver, soundbars can combine multiple speakers into four discrete enclosures; what used to require 11 different discrete speakers can now be delivered with 4 speaker enclosures.”

WiSA E offers the highest quality wireless 8-channel audio on the market with 24-bit high-resolution, tight speaker synchronization and a fixed low latency of 20 ms. With its 3-channel out capability, WiSA E modules maintain this highest quality while minimizing the number of speaker enclosures required for advanced 7.1.4 Atmos sound systems. WiSA Technologies will be demonstrating its WiSA E 3-channel output functionality at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC – the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association – is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

© 2023 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding revenue growth, production, stores and launches, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting WiSA Technologies’ business, including the interoperability of WiSA E software, current macroeconomic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; our inability to predict or measure supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other drivers; our ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with our design wins; our success in porting WiSA E software to various platforms; our rate of growth; our ability to predict direct and indirect customer demand for our existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition within our industry segment; technological, regulatory and legal developments that uniquely or disproportionately impact our industry segment; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in WiSA Technologies’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

For more information about WiSA E, contact Tony Parker at tparker@wisatechnologies.com

For more information about WiSA Technologies and its line of wireless audio products, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.