WiSA E Wireless Audio Software Implemented on Formovie Projector at CES

High-Quality Wireless Multichannel Audio Software Moves Audio from Back of the Room to Front Stage

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces the world’s first integration of WiSA E software embedded into a projector. The demonstration shows how WiSA E embedded multichannel wireless audio enables back-of-the-room projectors to transmit audio to the front of the room.





“Built-in projector speakers always suffer from being spatially separated from the actual video that is being watched,” said Tony Parker, vice president of technical marketing and strategy. “Traditional wiring from the back of the room to the front viewing area is cumbersome and expensive. We are proud to demonstrate how WiSA E enables projector brands like Formovie to cost-effectively transmit high-quality wireless multichannel audio from their projector to speakers located next to the video viewing area.”

The implementation integrates WiSA E onto a Xming Page One projector by Formovie. The projector transmits 2.1 wireless audio (scaling to more channels in future products) to front left and right speakers as well as a subwoofer that is made possible with WiSA’s receiver filter option. The audio is transmitted over a standard Wi-Fi network and operates in the 5GHz portion of the Wi-Fi spectrum.

WiSA E provides a common software integration platform for TVs, Android devices, and speaker brands, ensuring seamless interoperability. Embedding 2.1 wireless audio can be done on most display platforms with existing hardware in 90 days or less, making WiSA E a compelling value adder for any brand who wants to offer built-in wireless audio functionality to their consumers.

WiSA E Demonstration at CES 2024

For more information about WiSA E or the embedded Formovie projector demonstration at CES 2024, contact Tony Parker, vice president of technical marketing and strategy at tparker@wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

Contacts

Tony Parker



Vice President of Technical Marketing and Strategy



tparker@wisatechnologies.com