WiSA E Delivers Unmatched Audio Quality Across an Impressive Range of SoCs and CE Audio/Video Platforms

CES 2024 Demonstrations Show Performance and Versatility of WiSA E technology

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, enters CES 2024 with its WiSA E software being demonstrated on multiple SoCs (System on a Chip), a number of different Wi-Fi chips, and across a wide range of consumer electronics devices. WiSA E's advanced wireless multichannel audio technology opens exciting new possibilities for emerging product categories, enhancing immersive audio experiences for users enjoying video content.





“We’ve designed WiSA E to be exceptionally versatile and scalable, allowing the technology to seamlessly integrate into a diverse array of products and applications,” said Brett Moyer, CEO of WiSA Technologies. “With all the interest we’ve sparked through our WiSA E licensing program and with the compelling CES 2024 demonstrations showcasing WiSA E technology enabling so many different applications, it is impossible to walk away without realizing the power of WiSA E as the multichannel audio glue capable of connecting the universe of smart devices.”

WiSA E CES 2024 demos span multiple SoCs, Wi-Fi chips, product categories, and applications:

Platforms SoC Wi-Fi Cell Phone MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765 MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765 Tablet Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset HDTV MediaTek MT9618 MediaTek MT7921AUN HDTV MediaTek MT9972 MediaTek MT7663 HDPTV MediaTek M7332 MediaTek MT7663 Soundbar Espressif ESP32 WROVER E IoT module Espressif ESP32 WROVER E IoT module Streaming STB Amlogic S905Y4 Realtek RTL8822CS Speakers Realtek Amoeba Smart RTL8730E IoT SoC Realtek Amoeba Smart RTL8730E IoT SoC

CES 2024 applications:

WiSA E-enabled HDTV transmitting wirelessly to soundbar eliminates an HDMI audio cable

WiSA E software implemented on an HD projector moves sound to align with the video

WiSA E working in conjunction with Fraunhofer’s upHear’s spatial audio rendering technology to create an optimized sound field for any number of speakers and any speaker location in the room

WiSA Connect enables users to switch from audio source from TV to mobile devices to enjoy in-room immersive audio using WiSA E-enabled speakers

WiSA E-enabled low-cost streaming boxes and mainstream streaming set-top box applications

WiSA E Demonstrations at CES 2024

For more information about all the WiSA E-enabled demos at CES 2024, contact Tony Parker, vice president of technical marketing and strategy at tparker@wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

© 2024 WiSA Technologies, Inc.

