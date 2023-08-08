WiSA at CEDIA 2023: More Brands, More Products, More Technologies

WiSA’s ecosystem continues to expand as new core WiSA technologies enter the market

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, enters CEDIA 2023 with a large number of newly certified WiSA-compliant products, a complete suite of wireless audio solutions tailored to meet the wide range of customer requirements and a WiSA Association membership base actively engaged in bringing WiSA-enabled products to market.





Additionally, the first WiSA DS-enabled soundbar capable of a full Atmos 5.1.4 immersive audio experience will be debuted at CEDIA in September.

“We are very excited about the upcoming CEDIA show,” said Tony Ostrom, president of the WiSA Association. “Across the show floor you’ll see new products using WiSA’s technology and more companies joining the WiSA Association and taking advantage of WiSA’s wireless audio interoperability standard to connect their products to the growing number of WiSA-enabled sources.”

The expansion follows the launch of WiSA Technologies’ latest Wi-Fi compatible, WiSA DS and WiSA E software multichannel wireless audio solutions. WiSA DS is a cost-effective 5-channel wireless audio transceiver; WiSA E is the more powerful 8-channel solution and development kits for WiSA E are now available. Since both solutions are software-based, TVs and soundbar systems can embed the WiSA software into the existing processors, lowering the overall cost of implementation.

“We will be showing the world’s first 5.1.4 Atmos-compatible soundbar from Platin Audio that uses WiSA DS as its wireless transport,” said Ostrom. “With left and right up-firing speakers in both the front and rear, this product is a perfect example of the price performance advantages of using WiSA DS.”

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC – the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association – is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

