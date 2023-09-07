Home Business Wire Wireless Innovation Forum to Host Booth at Upcoming MOSA Industry and Government...
Wireless Innovation Forum to Host Booth at Upcoming MOSA Industry and Government Summit and Expo

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MOSA–The Wireless Innovation Forum, a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the new MOSA Industry and Government Summit & Expo, September 18-19 at the Georgia World Congress Center Atlanta.


Representatives from our Software Defined Systems Committee will be on hand to discuss our Lean Standards Development Model™ and current projects, including our Tactical Communications Standards Project being done in cooperation with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ Consortium.

The MOSA Summit brings together tri-service leadership keynotes and special guest speakers, industry and government panel discussions, multiple breakout sessions, networking socials (both days are complimentary), as well as an impressive Expo Hall with over 150 companies and organizations.

Hall A is open to the public and complimentary to attend (https://events.techconnect.org/MOSA_2023/). We invite you to be our guest and visit us at booth 907.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Shure and Thales.

