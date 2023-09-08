Home Business Wire Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Anna Gomez on FCC Commissioner Confirmation
Business Wire

Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Anna Gomez on FCC Commissioner Confirmation

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WirelessInnovation–The Wireless Innovation Forum congratulates the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner, Anna Gomez, on her confirmation yesterday, 7 September.


The full statement from the Forum’s Board of Directors follows:

“The Forum continually strives for innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, with which Ms. Gomez has extensive experience having spent 25 years in public service focusing most of her time on telecommunications regulation and policy. We look forward to working with Ms. Gomez and the FCC and, on behalf of the Wireless Innovation Forum and its members, we congratulate Commissioner Gomez on this appointment.”

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

Contacts

Lee Pucker, 604-828-9876, Lee.Pucker@wirelessinnovation.org
Stephanie Hamill, 970-290-9543 or Stephanie.Hamill@wirelessinnovation.org

