Wireless Innovation Forum Celebrates Accomplishments, Looks Ahead with FY2024 Operations Plan

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6GHz–The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) membership is building on the successes of the past year and looking ahead to FY2024 in building its Operations plan, which includes goals of its four committees for the next 12 months. Over the past year, the WInnForum renamed two of its committees to more accurately reflect their missions: the Advanced Technologies Committee, which is the project incubator of the Forum, is now the Wireless Innovation Committee and the Spectrum Sharing Committee (SSC), which created the standards for the CBRS Band, is now the CBRS Committee. The 6 GHz Committee and Software Defined Systems (SDS) Committee retain their current names.

The newly renamed Wireless Innovation Committee (WInnCmte) launched an online webinar series Tech Talks last year as well as a Spectrum Wiki project. It will continue to expand on those initiatives and pursue projects of strategic relevance to the Forum membership, prioritize and launch projects as appropriate, and monitor those projects to ensure and support execution. The WInnCmte will work with the WInnForum’s members and external industry experts to identify new market areas where a community of practitioners could be gathered to initiate new projects.

Building on the success of the creation of baseline standards for the 6 GHz band, the 6GHz Committee objectives for the coming year include revising the AFC Functional Specification as necessary to support additional post-certification requirements, revising the AFC Test and Certification Specification pursuant to the specification, completing the Security specifications and revising as necessary, continuing to work with the Wi-Fi Alliance under the liaison agreement, and collaborating on the development of requirements and procedures regarding interference reporting and remediation.

Last year, the SDS Committee became the host site of the SCA 2.2.2 Test Procedures and returned to in person collaboration hosting group working meetings and public Tactical Communications Workshop in Germany. Building on progress from that meeting, the committee continues in its production of a Harmonized Audio Port API as well as a whitepaper from its Tactical Communications Project which is now under a new Open Systems Architecture Work Group.

CBRS Committee continued to evolve its standards for the CBRS band over the past year, providing updates on several (all standards can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org). Members Airspan (NYSEAMERICAN: MIMO) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) completed CBRS Enhanced Features compliance showing that they fully the meet the requirements for non-regulatory impacting features defined in the Release 2 standards. Over the coming year the group will continue to evolve these standards and promote adoption of Release 2 features. The Committee will meet in person in the Washington DC Area in September and will collocate with other Committees at the General meeting in the spring of 2024.

Through these projects, Forum members will develop multiple reports, recommendations and specifications that will be added to our document libraries which can be found at https://www.wirelessinnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

