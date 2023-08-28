Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Two Full-Day Online CBRS Workshops in September

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBRS–The Wireless Innovation Forum, a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, is pleased to announce that it is hosting two online CBRS and technology workshops in September.





“What are the Challenges to Full Implementation of CBRS,” will be held Wednesday, 20 September 2023. This workshop will explore joint challenges to making CBRS available. We will also investigate other federal/industry sharing scenarios, in particular the perceived “blockers” to full utilization and exploitation of shared spectrum. While CBRS has been embraced by a broad universe of operators, challenges for many of the other use cases are still perceived.

“The first session is the first CBRS event with the combined perspectives of the users of the CBRS band and the Federal Government; together, to discuss how spectrum sharing can be improved to support the wide range of innovative uses that are currently being deployed, as well as future ones,” said Preston Marshall of Google. “We will be focusing on this real-world experience, and what it is teaching us, and how we can make these sharing regimes even more effective for industry, and assure continued access for the critical national security missions.”

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile System Operators (MSOs), as well as other current and potential operators in the CBRS band will participate. Preston Marshall of Google will open the workshop at 9 am Eastern time. Speakers include Dennis Canoy of Charter, Max Solondz of Verizon, Louis Peraertz of WISPA, Stephen Rayment of Ericsson, Jayasheel Shetty of Nokia, Ed Wyatt of Ruckus Networks, Matt Mangriotis of Cambium Networks, Charles Cooper of the NTIA, and Vernita Harris of the Department of Defense. More speakers will be announced soon. An extended panel discussion among speakers will wrap up the event from 2 pm – 5 pm Eastern Time.

On Thursday, 21 September 2023, the second workshop, “Real Time Awareness of Radio Environment – Sensing versus Informing,” will begin at 9 am Eastern time. The goals of this workshop are to: define a research-driven quantitative approach to assessing strategies for creating awareness in support of spectrum sharing; explore which technology is best to create awareness of presence for each type of usage; and discuss methodology vs. policy vs. use cases. Confirmed speakers include Preston Marshall and Andrew Clegg of Google, Mark Gibson of CommScope, Kevin Gifford of CU Boulder, Jennifer McCarthy of Federated Wireless, and Richard Bernhardt of WISPA. More will be announced soon.

“The future of shared radio devices may be determined by choices in methodologies. Those choices will shape the way networks in shared spectrum bands are deployed,” added Richard Bernhardt of WISPA.

Detailed programs for both workshops can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/fall-2023-online-workshops.

Registration can be found here: https://winnf.memberclicks.net/cbrssept2023meetingvirtualreg#!/

Any questions can be directed to lee.pucker@wirelessinnovation.org.

