Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Multi-Year Platinum Sponsorship by Shure Incorporated

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WirelessInnovation–The Wireless Innovation Forum, a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, is happy to announce the multi-year Platinum Sponsorship by member Shure Incorporated.





“We are so delighted to welcome Shure as a Platinum Sponsor,” said Forum President Mark Gibson of CommScope. “Their equipment is top-notch and we can’t wait to put it to good use.”

Shure has been a member of the Forum since 2021. As an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, and regulators, the Forum is comprised of organizations from the entirety of the wireless value chain. Through the sponsorship, Shure will provide audio support for Forum in-person group meetings and events.

“Shure is proud and happy to undertake this support for the work of the Forum, especially on spectrum sharing, and to offer Shure’s market-leading portable MXCW Complete Wireless System to provide secure and robust communication effectiveness for the group’s important and influential meetings,” said Prakash Moorut, Shure’s Global Head of Spectrum & Regulatory Affairs and Chief Regulatory Officer of the Forum.

Founded in 1925, Shure Incorporated is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading manufacturer of microphones and audio electronics. Shure is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States with nearly 40 additional manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

The Forum’s next working group meeting for its CBRS Committee will be in Atlanta, 19 September, and will be the first to utilize Shure equipment to assure good quality communications with our virtual members. If you are interested in participating in the group visit: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/join-the-forum.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Shure and Thales.

