Wireless Innovation Forum and Wi-Fi Alliance® Deliver 6 GHz AFC System Standardization and Testing Documents to Federal Communications Commission

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6GHz—The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) and Wi-Fi Alliance® have jointly presented the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with the complete package of specifications and test plans for the 6 GHz Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system. Delivery of this package is the culmination of a multiyear effort by both organizations to advance connectivity in the 6 GHz band representing consensus of the 6 GHz stakeholders including component and equipment manufacturers, AFC System applicants, network operators, incumbent and unlicensed operators, system integrators, software companies and many others.

“Completion of this specification and test plan package is a momentous step towards enabling a robust Wi-Fi® ecosystem in the 6 GHz frequency band,” said Alex Roytblat, Vice-President of Worldwide Regulatory Affairs at Wi-Fi Alliance. “This achievement represents remarkable collaboration between WInnForum, Wi-Fi Alliance®, and our member companies.”

“We’re excited about completing our specifications and test plans and are looking forward to moving into the AFC testing and certification phase,” said Mark Gibson, Sr. Director of Regulatory and Policy at CommScope and President and Chair of the WInnForum. “The great collaboration among the members of WInnForum and Wi-Fi Alliance® was key to ensuring broad stakeholder representation.”

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 75,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

