<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Wireless Innovation Forum and Wi-Fi Alliance® Deliver 6 GHz AFC System Standardization...
Business Wire

Wireless Innovation Forum and Wi-Fi Alliance® Deliver 6 GHz AFC System Standardization and Testing Documents to Federal Communications Commission

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6GHzThe Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) and Wi-Fi Alliance® have jointly presented the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with the complete package of specifications and test plans for the 6 GHz Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system. Delivery of this package is the culmination of a multiyear effort by both organizations to advance connectivity in the 6 GHz band representing consensus of the 6 GHz stakeholders including component and equipment manufacturers, AFC System applicants, network operators, incumbent and unlicensed operators, system integrators, software companies and many others.

“Completion of this specification and test plan package is a momentous step towards enabling a robust Wi-Fi® ecosystem in the 6 GHz frequency band,” said Alex Roytblat, Vice-President of Worldwide Regulatory Affairs at Wi-Fi Alliance. “This achievement represents remarkable collaboration between WInnForum, Wi-Fi Alliance®, and our member companies.”

“We’re excited about completing our specifications and test plans and are looking forward to moving into the AFC testing and certification phase,” said Mark Gibson, Sr. Director of Regulatory and Policy at CommScope and President and Chair of the WInnForum. “The great collaboration among the members of WInnForum and Wi-Fi Alliance® was key to ensuring broad stakeholder representation.”

Wi-Fi Alliance® resources for the 6 GHz AFC are available here and include:

WInnForum core documents and accompanying “Introduction to AFC webinar” are available here and include:

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

About Wi-Fi Alliance

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 75,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

Contacts

Editorial Contacts
Highwire PR for Wi-Fi Alliance, wi-fi@highwirepr.com
Lee Pucker, 604-828-9876, Lee.Pucker@wirelessinnovation.org or

Stephanie Hamill, 970-290-9543 or Stephanie.Hamill@wirelessinnovation.org

Articoli correlati

HUMAN Named to TIME’s List of The TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
HUMAN recognized as top disrupter for stopping bot attacks, digital fraud and abuseNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HUMAN Security, Inc. — the...
Continua a leggere

Automotive-Compliant Current Shunt Monitors from Diodes Incorporated Enable High-Precision Voltage Sensing in Electric Vehicles

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) introduces a series of high-precision current shunt monitors designed to measure small...
Continua a leggere

Zebra Technologies Named a 2023 IDC MarketScape Leader in Rugged Mobile Devices

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company’s current capabilities and future strategies recognized in the 2023 IDC MarketScape vendor assessment reportLINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

HUMAN Named to TIME’s List of The TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2023

Business Wire