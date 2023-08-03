Wireless History Foundation Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wireless History Foundation (WHF) is thrilled to welcome two new members to its Board of Directors, Ari Fitzgerald and Bryan Darr. With their impressive backgrounds and expertise, they will join the current board members Arlene Harris, Liz Maxfield, Rob Mechaley, and Larry Movshin, expanding the Board to six members.

Bryan Darr, a former WHF Board of Influencers member, has played a crucial role in driving and expanding WHF initiatives. Currently serving as the Vice-President of Government Affairs at Ookla, Bryan leads the company’s programs for federal, state, and local governments. He is also actively involved in advocating for crowdsourced intelligence and its impact on data-driven decision-making.

Ari Fitzgerald, leading the Communications, Internet, and Media practice at Hogan Lovells, brings valuable experience as a former legal advisor to FCC Chairman William Kennard. He serves on the Board of Directors of Crown Castle and holds positions in other prominent organizations. Ari was inducted into the Wireless Hall of Fame in 2021.

“We are honored and grateful to have Ari and Bryan join the WHF Board of Directors,” expressed Executive Director Jen Snyder. “Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we continue our mission of preserving and promoting the history of the wireless industry.

Furthermore, we are pleased to announce that the Wireless Hall of Fame Awards Dinner will be held at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C on October 10, 2023. Visit our website, www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org for more information. To learn about the awards dinner, including sponsorships and invitations, please reach out to Jenifer Snyder at Jen@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org.. We look forward to seeing you there.

The Wireless History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to preserve and promote the history of the wireless industry. www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org

Jenifer Snyder



+1 (303) 875-5326



Jen@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org