Wireless Call Center Satisfaction Increases for Fifth Consecutive Volume, J.D. Power Finds

T-Mobile, Cricket and Consumer Cellular Rank Highest in Respective Segments





TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Overall satisfaction with wireless provider call centers has increased 13 points (on a 1,000-point scale) from a year ago, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Wireless Customer Care StudySM—Volume 2, released today. This increase in satisfaction is driven by a decrease in transfers, time taken to resolve problems and answer questions and an increase in first contact resolution.

“Wireless providers are very dialed into the advantages of first contact problem resolution,” said Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom at J.D. Power. “They are supplying their customer service agents with improved call center systems, further assisting fast resolutions and increasing brand image, customer relations and customer experience. As half of wireless customers are using phone support, optimization of these systems not only brings an increase of satisfaction, but also a huge return on investment.”

Study Rankings

T-Mobile ranks highest in the mobile network operators segment for a 14th consecutive volume, with a score of 840. The segment average is 826.

Cricket ranks highest in the full-service mobile virtual network operators segment with a score of 848, followed by Metro by T-Mobile (844) and Spectrum Mobile (836).

Consumer Cellular ranks highest in the value mobile virtual network operators segment for a 17th consecutive volume, with a score of 877. Google Fi Wireless (865) ranks second and Mint Mobile (854) ranks third.

To view the rank charts for each segment visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2024077.

The 2024 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 17,949 customers who contacted their carrier’s customer care department within the past three months. The studies evaluate customer care experiences across 3 factors: store service; phone service; and digital service. The studies were fielded from January through June 2024.

For more information about the U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/tmt/us-wireless-customer-care-performance-study

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

Contacts

Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com



John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200; john@jroderick.com