Wire 3 Announces $100M Florida Expansion: Lake County

Eustis, Leesburg, Mount Dora, and Tavares Next to Gain Lightning 10 Gig Speeds

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wire 3 announced today its plans to bring high-speed, 100% fiber optic internet service to four Lake County communities through a privately-funded $100 million investment in Eustis, Leesburg, Mount Dora, and Tavares. The expansion marks the 6th Florida county to gain access to Wire 3’s symmetrical upload and download speeds for customers, boasting top industry-leading speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second for residential and commercial customers — 10 times faster than traditional cable offerings.

Wire 3’s two-year construction process is expected to begin this spring with the first homes and businesses connected as early as summer of 2025. Residents and businesses interested in Wire 3’s 100% fiber optic internet may visit wire3.com to sign up for pre-sale and construction updates.

The Lake Economic Area Development (LEAD) Partnership has partnered with Wire 3 to bring fiber optic to the area. “We are pleased to support the growth of Wire 3 into Lake County,” said Heather Shubirg, Chief Growth Officer at LEAD. “It is an honor to be included in their significant expansion of services for our community.”

“Reliable, incredibly fast internet has become essential to everyday life and growing communities. As we prepare to expand to Lake County, we look forward to connecting thousands of residents and businesses to a cutting-edge network that will deliver the fastest speeds available for today and the next 100 years,” said Jai Ramachandran, Wire 3 CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Eustis, Leesburg, Mount Dora, and Tavares to our growing list of Wire 3 communities as we work to deliver cutting-edge technology directly to Floridians’ fingertips.”

As Wire 3 prepares to begin construction in Eustis, Leesburg, Mount Dora and Tavares, residents and businesses in construction areas will receive communication several weeks ahead of its start. Wire 3 crews will also be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles.

As progress is made to serve Wire 3’s first phase build of Lake County, Wire 3 will have additional community updates to share, including a second phase build to additional Lake County communities.

As Central Florida’s exclusive 100% fiber optic internet provider, Wire 3 is easier for consumers to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology by delivering symmetrical speeds, free Wi-Fi equipment and no-contract plans. With customers in Lake County connecting soon, Wire 3 is continuing to advance its mission of creating 10-Gig cities across Central Florida and the Space Coast.

In addition to soon serving Eustis, Leesburg, Mount Dora and Tavares, Wire 3 currently serves Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Holly Hill, New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Titusville, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, Ocala and many more. Interested customers can learn more about Wire 3’s offerings at wire3.com.

About Wire 3:

Wire 3 is Florida’s Fiber based in Daytona Beach, Florida and providing 100% fiber optic internet. Founded in 2021, Wire 3 offers homes and businesses throughout its Florida service area symmetrical, multigigabit speeds. Focused on delivering a world-class customer experience, Wire 3 is powered by Floridians who are passionate about bringing communities the future of internet: fiber. For more information on Wire 3, please visit wire3.com.

