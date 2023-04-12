Wipro Selects beqom to Manage Salary Reviews for 250k Employees Globally

NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wipro, a global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, has chosen beqom, a cloud-based compensation management solution, to manage their rewards globally.

As a company with a global workforce of over 250,000 employees, Wipro required a robust solution that could effectively handle their complex compensation needs across various geographies and business units. After a thorough evaluation process, beqom was chosen for its advanced capabilities, flexibility, and ease of use.

“We’re pleased to have beqom as our partner in transforming our compensation management practices. Their end-to-end total compensation solution, coupled with their user-friendly platform, made them the clear choice for us to improve the overall employee experience,” said Shveta Srivastava, Head of HR Technology Transformation at Wipro.

By providing a more streamlined and user-friendly compensation management process, Wipro is well-positioned to better engage and retain their employees globally.

“We’re excited to work with Wipro to help them modernize their compensation programs and support their global growth and success,” said Emmanuel Frenck, who is leading beqom’s development efforts in India. “Our platform is designed to meet the needs of large, complex organizations like Wipro, and we look forward to delivering results for them.”

About Wipro

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful.

About beqom

beqom offers a compensation and performance management platform. beqom customers can automate compensation cycles and create a culture of feedback and coaching, while streamlining performance reviews, salary planning, bonus, incentives, deferred compensation, and equity allocation. Integrating performance with compensation improves employee engagement and productivity, while providing insights for data-driven decision-making. This leads to higher retention rates, optimized costs, and greater business success.

