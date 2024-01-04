Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2023, on January 12, 2024

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WIPRO #DigitalTransformation–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Friday, January 12, 2024, after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors/.





At 7:00 PM IST* (8:30 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (8:00 AM US Eastern time) to: dipak.bohra@wipro.com or abhishek.jain2@wipro.com.

The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP12012024.

Dial-in details for the conference call are as below

Time 7:00 PM – IST* (8:30 AM – ET#) Click here for the diamond pass link Diamond Pass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator. If you have a Diamond Pass™ click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do not have a Diamond Pass™ please register through the link and you will receive your Diamond Pass™ for this conference. Primary Access Toll Number +91 22 6280 1120 +91 22 7115 8021 US Toll-Free Number Singapore Toll-Free Number 1 866 746 2133 800 101 2045 UK Toll-Free Number Hong Kong Toll-Free Number 0 808 101 1573 800 964 448 No passcode Required

Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on the following numbers.

Call Playback Numbers:

Phone Number Passcode/Conference ID Replay Dates India +91 22 71945757 Access Code: 947765 12-Jan-24 to 19-Jan-24 Toll Free USA +1 8332898317 Access Code: 947765 12-Jan-24 to 19-Jan-24

