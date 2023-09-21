Wipro Appoints Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WIPRO #Appoints–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Aparna will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board. She succeeds Jatin Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue other career opportunities.





“Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “Aparna has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programs, and transformation initiatives. Her commitment to creating lasting value, expertise across the full spectrum of finance operations, and her experience in working with a range of stakeholders will be instrumental in achieving our financial objectives.

“I also want to thank Jatin for his contributions to Wipro over his tenure and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Aparna joined Wipro in April 2003. Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud. Aparna has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fund raising, driving business strategy and growth.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO at this important juncture for Wipro,” said Aparna. “As we continue our transformation journey, I look forward to working with Thierry, our finance team and the entire organization to build on our successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for our stakeholders.”

Aparna is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and was a gold medalist of the CA 2002 batch.

