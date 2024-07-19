Wipro Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Large Deal Bookings at $1.2 billion.



IT Services Margin expands 0.4% YoY. EPS increases 9.9% YoY.



Operating cash flows at 131.6% of net income.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WIPRO #ConferenceCall–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Gross revenue was at Rs 219.6 billion ($2,635.8 million1), a decrease of 1.1% QoQ and 3.8% YoY. IT services segment revenue was at $2,625.9 million, a decrease of 1.2% QoQ and decrease of 5.5% YoY. Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue decreased 1.0% QoQ, and 4.9% YoY. Total bookings3 was at $3,284 million. Large deal bookings4 was at $1,154 million, a decrease of 3.1% QoQ and 3.6% YoY. IT services operating margin5 for the quarter was at 16.5%, an increase of 0.1% QoQ and 0.4% YoY. Net income for the quarter was at Rs 30.0 billion ($360.4 million1), an increase of 5.9% QoQ and 4.6% YoY. Earnings per share for the quarter was at Rs 5.75 ($0.071), an increase of 5.9% QoQ and 9.9% YoY. Operating cash flows of Rs 40.0 billion ($479.0 million1), an increase of 6.5% YoY and at 131.6% of Net Income for the quarter. Voluntary attrition was at 14.1% on a trailing 12-month basis.

Outlook for the Quarter ending September 30, 2024

We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,600 million to $2,652 million*. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.0% to +1.0% in constant currency terms.



* Outlook for the Quarter ending September 30, 2024, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.26, Euro/USD at 1.08, AUD/USD at 0.66, USD/INR at 83.27 and CAD/USD at 0.73

Performance for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, “We recorded another quarter of total large deal bookings over $1 bn, with our largest win in the recent years. Our top accounts continued to grow, accompanied by a growth in Americas1 SMU, BFSI and Consumer sectors. We are pleased with the momentum we have built in Q1 across industries and sectors and confident in our ability to execute better on bookings and profitable growth as we transition to Q2. While we continue to build on our ai360 strategy and preparing our workforce for an AI-first future.”

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continued to expand our margins to 16.5% in Q1’25, this is a 42-bps improvement YoY. Our margin performance is also reflected in our EPS increase of 10% YoY. Our operating cash flows continue to be strong at 131.6% of our net income which takes our current investment and cash balance to $5.4 billion.”

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 83.33, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on June 30, 2024. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was US$1= Rs 83.38 Constant currency for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period. Total Bookings refers to the total contract value of all orders that were booked during the period including new orders, renewals, and increases to existing contracts. Bookings do not reflect subsequent terminations or reductions related to bookings originally recorded in prior fiscal periods. Bookings are recorded using then-existing foreign currency exchange rates and are not subsequently adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The revenues from these contracts accrue over the tenure of the contract. For constant currency growth rates, refer note 2. Large deal bookings consist of deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value. IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials. Voluntary attrition is in IT Services computed on a quarterly annualised basis and excludes DOP.

Highlights of Strategic Deal Wins

In the first quarter, Wipro continued to win large and strategic deals across industries. Key highlights include:

Wipro has been awarded a $500 million deal by a leading U.S. communications services provider. This is a five-year contract to provide managed services for select products and industry-specific solutions. Wipro was selected by a global leader in technology to reimagine its hyperscaler customer experience centers through AI-powered operations. Wipro will enable real-time business insights, scale talent, and reduce cost of operations for the client’s centers across the world. Additionally, the team will modernize the client’s global R&D lab infrastructure and accelerate innovation with rapid prototyping and increased speed to market of new products and services. A US-based health insurance company has engaged Wipro to deliver end-to-end transformation of its medical claims processing. Over this multi-year deal, Wipro will implement customized AI-based solutions, for claims processing, error prediction and agent assist. Wipro’s AI solution will deliver higher accuracy in claims processing leading to a reduction in out-of-compliance claim appeals and an overall decrease in the cost of operations. Wipro is leveraging GenAI and AI to accelerate training and optimize resource allocation for the client. A US-based automotive Tier 1 supplier has selected Wipro to streamline its global technology services and rationalize its applications including both Engineering and business to support its portfolio. The Wipro team will develop a solution leveraging automation and AI to improve the client’s customer experience and reduce its overall operating costs, enhance innovation as well as improve project delivery. A leading provider of innovative flash memory solutions has selected Wipro as its strategic partner for Product Development and Engineering. The Wipro team will establish a Center of Excellence for Solid State Drive SSD engineering by leveraging its deep domain expertise on storage firmware, embedded software, system validations and GenAI methodologies to enhance the client’s product development life cycle. Wipro has secured a transformational engagement with a state government organization in Australia to deliver a centralized road asset management system. This system will help the client make reliable and fast strategic decisions for the future of its road network. The ‘One Wipro’ team, with Rizing, Wipro Enterprise Futuring and Domain & Consulting, will improve management of road assets like bridges, tunnels, traffic assets, etc., through integration and automation of the road asset register. The team will also deliver new capabilities to support business needs like staff mobility, leading to improved user experience with an intuitive map driven approach. A US-based payment services corporation has selected Wipro to enhance its applications to provide more resilient services, improve performance and scalability to support projected business growth. In partnership with the client, the Wipro team will develop and deploy solutions utilizing proven Continuous Integration & Deployment pipelines, leveraging AI. As a result, the client will have better visibility of compliance requirements and see improved agility and productivity. A US-based global technology company has selected Wipro to develop and enhance its Silicon IP lifecycle. The Wipro team will deploy a comprehensive end-to-end solution that includes silicon engineering services encompassing areas such as analog circuit, layout, and structural designs. The project will result in increased agility and transparency across the Silicon IP lifecycle. An Australian public health services organization has chosen Wipro to migrate its legacy systems and automate its workforce management process. The Wipro team will build a solution that connects the aged care community with essential providers and services. The client will see enhanced accessibility and exchange of medical data, improved quality, and safety of primary healthcare services, as well as increased innovation and efficiency through digital technologies. A global pharmaceutical organization has expanded its existing relationship with Wipro, selecting it to deliver persona-based services for their Service Desk and onsite Field Support Services globally. The programme includes 12 transformation initiatives to modernize the client’s operating model and improve its user experience through Gen AI use cases, including autopilot-based provisioning, and remote management of applicable devices through zero-touch remote IT services resolution. As a result of this project, the client will see enhanced employee experience and increased productivity. A Europe-based investment management company has selected Wipro to manage its end-to-end infrastructure. The Wipro team will consolidate vendors across the client’s IT operations and develop AI tools to simplify its operations. This project will improve the client’s operational stability and security, reduce costs, and increase its cost efficiency by up to 30%. One of Europe’s largest providers of holiday parks has selected Wipro to integrate its business functions into a single set of standardized technology platforms with a redesigned operating model. The Wipro team will design the business processes, build and roll out core business platforms for the client’s commerce, finance, and HR functions. The team will also build a data platform to gain better business insights and roll out a change management program to ensure a smooth transition. This project will deliver harmonized and integrated systems enabling the client’s future business growth. A leading US-based technology company has selected Wipro to provide end-user sales and support services for its Spanish and Portuguese-speaking customers in Latin America. Wipro will deploy its trusted digital marketing advisors to support end users’ marketing presence. The team will also help in boosting advertising revenue growth through ad campaign optimization, market planning and book management.

Analyst Recognition

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant’s Applied AI Services 2024 RadarView™ Wipro was designated as a Leader in Avasant’s Cybersecurity Services 2024 RadarView™ Wipro was recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Consulting and Digital Services Providers for the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US51004123 May 2024) Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Mainframe Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 Wipro was ranked as a Leader in Avasant’s Manufacturing Digital Services 2024 RadarView™ Wipro was rated as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ – Digital Engineering Services 2024 (all quadrants) Wipro was classified as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ – Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem 2024 (multiple quadrants) Wipro was recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ – SAP Ecosystem 2024 (multiple quadrants) Wipro was featured as a Horizon 3 – Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: HCP Service Providers, 2024 report Wipro was classified as a Leader in Avasant’s Banking Process Transformation 2024 RadarView™ Wipro was positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Wipro was rated as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement Services 2024 (all quadrants)

Source & Disclaimer: *Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing”, Jan Ambergen, et al, 21 May 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner content described herein (the “Gartner Content”) represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner”), and is not a representation of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release, and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

IT Products

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 0.5 billion ($5.6 million1) IT Products segment results for the quarter were (-) Rs 0.05 billion (-$0.56 million1)

Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

About Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.

Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not comparable to, nor should be substituted for, an analysis of our revenue over time and involve estimates and judgments. In addition to our non-GAAP measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.

Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com/investors/

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (9:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP19072024

An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, the benefits its customers experience and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2024 As at June 30, 2024 Convenience translation



into US dollar in millions



(unaudited) ASSETS Goodwill 316,002 316,054 3,793 Intangible assets 32,748 30,971 372 Property, plant and equipment 81,608 79,957 960 Right-of-Use assets 17,955 19,233 231 Financial assets Derivative assets 25 – – Investments 21,629 21,262 255 Trade receivables 4,045 584 7 Other financial assets 5,550 5,290 63 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,044 999 12 Deferred tax assets 1,817 1,752 21 Non-current tax assets 9,043 9,453 113 Other non-current assets 10,331 11,656 140 Total non-current assets 501,797 497,211 5,967 Inventories 907 912 11 Financial assets Derivative assets 1,333 1,359 16 Investments 311,171 351,917 4,223 Cash and cash equivalents 96,953 98,304 1,180 Trade receivables 115,477 114,071 1,369 Unbilled receivables 58,345 61,720 741 Other financial assets 10,536 9,050 109 Contract assets 19,854 19,414 233 Current tax assets 6,484 6,031 72 Other current assets 29,602 30,827 370 Total current assets 650,662 693,605 8,324 TOTAL ASSETS 1,152,459 1,190,816 14,291 EQUITY Share capital 10,450 10,460 126 Share premium 3,291 5,512 66 Retained earnings 630,936 661,495 7,938 Share-based payment reserve 6,384 5,498 66 Special Economic Zone re-investment reserve 42,129 41,602 499 Other components of equity 56,693 55,526 666 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 749,883 780,093 9,361 Non-controlling interests 1,340 1,669 20 TOTAL EQUITY 751,223 781,762 9,381 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Loans and borrowings 62,300 62,317 748 Lease liabilities 13,962 16,191 194 Derivative liabilities 4 – – Other financial liabilities 4,985 5,747 69 Deferred tax liabilities 17,467 17,231 207 Non-current tax liabilities 37,090 37,238 447 Other non-current liabilities 12,970 13,879 167 Total non-current liabilities 148,778 152,603 1,832 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 79,166 82,283 987 Lease liabilities 9,221 8,115 97 Derivative liabilities 558 141 2 Trade payables and accrued expenses 88,566 83,051 997 Other financial liabilities 2,272 2,825 34 Contract liabilities 17,653 17,541 211 Current tax liabilities 21,756 26,881 323 Other current liabilities 31,295 33,743 405 Provisions 1,971 1,871 22 Total current liabilities 252,458 256,451 3,078 TOTAL LIABILITIES 401,236 409,054 4,910 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,152,459 1,190,816 14,291

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 Convenience translation



into US dollar in millions



(unaudited) Revenues 228,310 219,638 2,636 Cost of revenues (161,261 ) (153,306 ) (1,840 ) Gross profit 67,049 66,332 796 Selling and marketing expenses (16,584 ) (15,844 ) (190 ) General and administrative expenses (15,887 ) (14,213 ) (172 ) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net (62 ) (206 ) (2 ) Results from operating activities 34,516 36,069 432 Finance expenses (3,086 ) (3,288 ) (39 ) Finance and other income 6,542 7,480 90 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method 3 (45 ) (1 ) Profit before tax 37,975 40,216 482 Income tax expense (9,115 ) (9,850 ) (118 ) Profit for the period 28,860 30,366 364 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 28,701 30,032 360 Non-controlling interests 159 334 4 Profit for the period 28,860 30,366 364 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic 5.23 5.75 0.07 Diluted 5.12 5.73 0.07 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 5,482,733,329 5,225,776,256 5,225,776,256 Diluted 5,600,307,315 5,236,768,113 5,236,768,113

Information on reportable segments for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, year ended March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Particulars Three months ended Year ended June



30, 2024 March



31, 2024 June



30, 2023 March



31, 2024 Audited Audited Audited Audited Segment revenue IT Services Americas 1 67,700 67,229 65,607 268,230 Americas 2 67,338 67,724 68,303 269,482 Europe 60,422 61,344 67,134 253,927 APMEA 23,503 24,499 26,510 102,177 Total of IT Services 218,963 220,796 227,554 893,816 IT Products 469 1,159 694 4,127 Total segment revenue 219,432 221,955 228,248 897,943 Segment result IT Services Americas 1 13,687 14,081 13,537 59,364 Americas 2 15,533 15,791 14,169 59,163 Europe 5,873 7,933 9,968 33,354 APMEA 2,441 3,401 2,800 12,619 Unallocated (1,477 ) (5,011 ) (3,957 ) (20,304 ) Total of IT Services 36,057 36,195 36,517 144,196 IT Products (47 ) 143 (161 ) (371 ) Reconciling Items 59 (965 ) (1,840 ) (7,726 ) Total segment result 36,069 35,373 34,516 136,099 Finance expenses (3,288 ) (3,308 ) (3,086 ) (12,552 ) Finance and other income 7,480 6,759 6,542 23,896 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method (45 ) (202 ) 3 (233 ) Profit before tax 40,216 38,622 37,975 147,210

Contacts

Contact for Investor Relations

Dipak Kumar Bohra



Phone: +91-80-6142 7201



dipak.bohra@wipro.com

Abhishek Jain



Phone: +91-80-6142 6143



abhishek.jain2@wipro.com

Contact for Media & Press

Phone: +91-80-6142 6450



media-relations@wipro.com

