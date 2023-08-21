Winona Expands Reach to Minnesota, Nebraska, Idaho, and Indiana, Offering Innovative Menopause Telehealth Services

AUSTIN,Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Winona, a leading, telehealth company specializing in menopause care, proudly announces its expansion into Minnesota, Nebraska, Idaho, and Indiana. With its innovative approach and comprehensive services, Winona aims to empower women in these regions to navigate the challenges of menopause with confidence.









Menopause is a significant life transition affecting millions of women nationwide. Recognizing their need for specialized support during this phase, Winona provides convenient telehealth solutions to women across the U.S. This 4-state expansion marks a significant milestone, as the company extends its services to even more women seeking quality care.

Through its user-friendly platform, Winona offers virtual consultations with board-certified healthcare professionals specializing in menopause care. The company’s holistic approach encompasses various aspects of menopause, including hormonal changes, emotional well-being, long-term physical health, and lifestyle adjustments. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Winona ensures that women have access to evidence-based information, personalized treatment plans, and a supportive community of peers.

“Empowering women through knowledge and resources is our core mission, especially during the transformative journey of menopause,” says Ashlie Beiter, VP of Marketing at Winona.

As they focus on expanding into new states, Winona continues to provide services to women across the country. The company’s commitment to improving women’s well-being during menopause remains unwavering, as they strive to foster a community of support, education, and empowerment.

For more information about Winona and its menopause telehealth services, please visit http://bywinona.com.

