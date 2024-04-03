Winona Champions Comprehensive Care and Empowers Girls and Women in Temecula

TEMECULA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Winona, a leading advocate for comprehensive wellness, is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering girls and women in the Temecula community. Through a series of initiatives aimed at fostering community engagement, education, and support, Winona is dedicated to nurturing girls’ athletic programs and promoting holistic wellness for women of all ages.









As part of Winona’s dedication to empowering young women, they have proudly sponsored various athletics programs at Temecula Valley High School, including Girls Water Polo, Girls Lacrosse, and the banner program. By providing financial support and resources, Winona aims to encourage participation in sports and promote physical health among high school girls.

In another recent endeavor to promote women’s wellness, Winona hosted a special cooking class at Kitchen Fantasy in Temecula on March 23rd. The event focused on French Fusion cuisine tailored to support women in menopause, offering a unique opportunity for mothers and daughters to bond over delicious and nutritious food while learning about holistic health practices.

Building on the success of its previous initiatives, Winona is thrilled to announce the upcoming Winona Weekend of Wellness on April 13th and 14th. This two-day event will feature a variety of activities designed to promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being, including meditation sessions, HIIT training, yoga classes, and sound baths. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in live Q&A sessions with Winona’s Medical Director, Dr. Cat Brown, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Green.

The first day of the event will be held at Temecula Valley High School on the sand volleyball courts and media purpose room, providing a convenient and accessible location for community members to participate in wellness activities. On the second day, Winona will host a morning workout and Q&A session at Oak Mountain Winery, followed by a nutritious breakfast for attendees. All events will be donation-based, with proceeds going to support Girls’ Athletics at TVHS, furthering Winona’s mission to empower young women through sports and wellness.

“From the youngest to the eldest, we believe in supporting and educating women at every stage of their wellness journey,” said Rob Schmidt, co-founder of Winona. “Through our initiatives and partnerships with local businesses and organizations, we are committed to creating a community where women feel empowered, supported, and equipped with the tools they need to thrive.”

Winona’s efforts to champion comprehensive wellness and empower girls and women in Temecula have been made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Lululemon, Lux Lagree, Robeks Juice, Drink LMNT, Muse House Retreat, Stretch Lab, Lacey Stone Fitness, Blue Violet, Oak Mountain Winery, and others.

About Winona:

Winona is a leading advocate for comphrensive wellness and a telehealth company specializing in menopause care. Dedicated to empowering girls and women through education, community engagement, and support, Winona promotes physical, mental, and emotional well-being. By providing comprehensive support during the menopause transition, including virtual consultations, personalized treatment plans, and a supportive community, Winona strives to create a community where women feel empowered to lead healthy and fulfilling lives, regardless of their stage in life.

