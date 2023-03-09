Winning by Design Releases Realtime SaaS Benchmark Application

Winning by Design (WbD), in partnership with BenchSights, rolled out an interactive application that allows SaaS companies to benchmark their performance.

The new service provides real-time insights into important sales performance metrics.

The service is based on the bowtie, a data model that expands the marketing and sales funnel to include customer success metrics, particularly those around recurring revenue.

The application is open to anyone and available immediately: https://benchsights.com/wbd

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Winning by Design, the leader in accelerating and optimizing recurring revenue, released a benchmarking application today. The powerful new platform, built in collaboration with BenchSights LLC, empowers sales organizations with the benchmark data they need to assess and rank their sales performance metrics accurately. The best part? Revenue leaders can set up an anonymous, confidential account and get immediate, customized benchmarks against their metrics.

“Revenue leaders need hyper-relevant data in real-time to make important business decisions. Today these leaders rely on outdated rules of thumb or static benchmark data,” explains Jacco Van der Kooij, Founder of Winning by Design. “This static data is benchmarked against a conventional marketing and sales model, which does not cover the part of the customer journey in which recurring revenue is achieved. With this new benchmarking application, revenue leaders from SaaS organizations now have a valuable tool to understand better how their organizations are doing, evaluate performance, and rank themselves against peers.”

Sales and revenue operations leaders can freely access the site, set up anonymous, confidential accounts, and review customized aggregated data views. Over time, the data will expand to accommodate more detailed views. For example, as more companies contribute their data, the community will be able to assess how the current environment is affecting KPIs such as churn, sales cycle length, and discounting, relative to 2022 and 2021.

“We are thrilled to be powering Winning by Design’s new Bowtie Benchmarking app,” said David Spitz, Founder and CEO of BenchSights. “WbD’s framework is perfectly suited for our platform. This community is eager to have benchmarks driven by real data tracked over time – precisely what our platform delivers.”

Recurring revenue companies interested in getting access to the benchmarks and comparing their own metrics can create an account at https://benchsights.com/wbd

About Winning by Design

Winning by Design is a global B2B consulting and training company that enables recurring revenue teams to architect sustainable growth. Combining our specialized skills as operators of high-growth companies, we apply scientific frameworks and proven models to help Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success teams at B2B companies of all sizes achieve impact. Founded in 2012, WbD is a fully remote company, serving 600+ leading organizations worldwide, including [Uber Eats], DocuSign, MURAL, and OwnBackup, and 9 of the top 50 SaaS companies in the world. The company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies (#147 on the Inc. 5000 of 2021, in the top-5 of fastest-growing companies by Silicon Valley Business Journal for the past three years, and as the top-rated sales training company on G2. To learn more, visit www.winningbydesign.com.

About BenchSights

BenchSights provides a software and data platform purpose-built for benchmarking. BenchSights’ approach replaces the manual, two-step process of surveys-followed-by-static reports with engaging applications which automate critical parts of the process for users and sponsors and delivers benchmarks instantly. See how it works for SaaS Sales organizations at https://benchsights.com. The platform is also available to third parties looking to establish their benchmarking applications through “Powered by BenchSights” licensing.

Contacts

Jim Hopkins, Marketing at Winning by Design – marketing@winningbydesign.com

David Spitz – dspitz@benchsights.com