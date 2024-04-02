Winning by Design Publishes The Textbook Behind the Foundational Principles of Recurring Revenue

Very soon, any SaaS company over $10M in ARR will operate like a Revenue Factory









MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gtm–Winning by Design announced today the availability of the definitive textbook on Revenue Architecture. Authored by Jacco van der Kooij, the founder of renowned B2B revenue consultancy Winning by Design, this essential guide is built on proven frameworks derived from working with over 1,000 SaaS companies, including some of the industry’s leading public firms.

Too many revenue leaders are struggling to meet their goals from quarter to quarter and year to year. Why? Most often, their Go-to-Market (GTM) strategies are a hodgepodge of disjointed processes, unaligned systems, and siloed teams.

In order to drive durable revenue growth, any SaaS company generating at least $10M in revenue must function like a finely-tuned ‘revenue factory,’ with their GTM motions such as those for SMBs, Enterprise, etc., resembling production lines. Revenue factories drive growth, cut costs, and enhance product quality, with different GTM motions as revenue production lines.

The new Revenue Architecture textbook educates GTM executives on how to mold their GTM team into this ‘revenue factory.’ The book can be purchased on Amazon here.

Key Features of the new Revenue Architecture textbook:

250+ diagrams, tables, and blueprints : All purpose-built for recurring revenue, to help leaders streamline their GTM approach using scientific principles.

: All purpose-built for recurring revenue, to help leaders streamline their GTM approach using scientific principles. Scientific Foundations: Grounded in First Principles, Models & Data, and Systems & Processes.

Grounded in First Principles, Models & Data, and Systems & Processes. Growth Design: Detailed design for scaling recurring revenue using the six foundational models.

Detailed design for scaling recurring revenue using the six foundational models. Operating Model: Introduces a practical framework for peak operational efficiency.

Who should read this book:

This book is written specifically for founders, CEOs, COOs, CFOs, FP&A professionals, GTM strategists, and GTM executives in sales, marketing, customer success, and Revenue Operations, at companies with ARR anywhere from $10M to $10B.

What early readers are saying:

“This book should be a curriculum for any SaaS operator.”

“This book is an absolute gem for anyone navigating the complex world of recurring revenue businesses.”

“This book helps you to build stable, repeat processes to survive today’s market fluctuations.”

“This book is filled with so many actionable, tangible ideas and tactics that you can implement immediately in your business to drive real revenue.”

“It’s expensive and worth every penny.”

“I bought this book as soon as it became available on Amazon and it delivered 10x its value.”

“Revenue Architecture is not just another business book—it’s a meticulously crafted textbook that unveils the foundational principles behind sustainable revenue growth.”

About Winning by Design

