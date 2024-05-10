Winners of Women in Technology’s 25th Annual Leadership Awards Announced at Annual Gala

Professional Women in Washington, D.C. Area Celebrated for Extraordinary Talent, Mentorship, and Contributions to the Technology Community

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Women in Technology (WIT), the premier organization contributing to the success of professional women in the Washington, D.C. area technology community, announced the winners of the 25th Annual Leadership Awards. The awards were presented at WIT’s annual gala held on Thursday, May 9, 2023, at Hyatt Regency in Reston.





The annual WIT Leadership Awards honors and celebrates women professionals who have demonstrated success in entrepreneurial, STEM, government, and corporate industries while inspiring colleagues, partners, and their community.

“As we mark the 25th anniversary of our Leadership Awards program, we applaud this year’s winners whose innovative spirit, business acumen, mentorship and community impact continue to shape our industry and the future of technology,” said Julie Murphy, President of WIT.

The winners of the 25th Annual Women in Technology Leadership Awards are as follows:

Corporate Large-Market Sector : Meisha Lutsey, CACI International Inc

: Meisha Lutsey, CACI International Inc Corporate Mid-Market Sector: Tiffany Bailey, NuAxis Innovations

Tiffany Bailey, NuAxis Innovations Corporate Small-Market Sector: Carol Monroe, RedSky

Carol Monroe, RedSky Government and Defense: Elham Tabassi, NIST

Elham Tabassi, NIST Non-Profit and Academia: Heather Hairston, Girls Inc. of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area

Heather Hairston, Girls Inc. of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area Rising Star: Kathy Kim, Booz Allen Hamilton

Kathy Kim, Booz Allen Hamilton Small Business / Entrepreneur: Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft Services, Inc. STEM Leadership: Viveca Pavon-Harr, Accenture Federal Services

Viveca Pavon-Harr, Accenture Federal Services Unsung Hero: Beth Coleman, General Dynamics Information Technology

In addition to the above winners, Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO, SAIC was honored with WIT’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s WIT President’s Award was also presented to Emily O’Brien, Vice President of Sales and Healthcare Solutions, Curate Partners.

For more information on the awards, please visit https://www.womenintechnology.org/leadership-awards

About Women in Technology

Women in Technology (WIT) is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology – from the classroom to the boardroom. With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, D.C. area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM. For more information, please visit: womenintechnology.org or connect with us via Facebook, LinkedIn or X (@WITWomen).

Contacts

Women in Technology (WIT)



Reggie Kouba, 703-349-1044



staff@womenintechnology.org